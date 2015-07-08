Below are the Union County arrests for 01-29-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Moss, Anais V
Arrest Date 01/29/2023
Court Case 202300561
Charge Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Moss, Anais V (B /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 3100-BLK Blueberry Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/29/2023 08:32.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Sowell, Urain
Arrest Date 01/29/2023
Court Case 202300662
Charge 1) Fta-M (Inju To Personal Property, Show Cause) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
Description Sowell, Urain (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fta-m (inju To Personal Property, Show Cause) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 1400-BLK Mcdonald St, Monroe, NC, on 1/29/2023 09:21.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Threatt, Tiara Javon
Arrest Date 01/29/2023
Court Case 202300664
Charge Fta-M (Show Cause), M (M),
Description Threatt, Tiara Javon (B /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Fta-m (show Cause), M (M), at 1200-BLK E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/29/2023 09:56.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Griffin, Edmond Jr
Arrest Date 01/29/2023
Court Case 202300665
Charge Fta-M (Dwlr Inmpaired Rev), M (M),
Description Griffin, Edmond Jr (B /M/69) Arrest on chrg of Fta-m (dwlr Inmpaired Rev), M (M), at 900-BLK Hart St, Monroe, NC, on 1/29/2023 10:12.
Arresting Officer Horne, C

Name Ramsey, Joshua Rogdrell
Arrest Date 01/29/2023
Court Case 202202749
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Ramsey, Joshua Rogdrell (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1800-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 1/29/2023 13:29.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Rivera, Joshua Manuel
Arrest Date 01/29/2023
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Rivera, Joshua Manuel (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 4900-BLK Spring Meadow Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/29/2023 14:55.
Arresting Officer Mcclendon, B R