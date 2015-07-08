Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-30-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MEMBRENO, ROGELIO VAZQUEZ
Arrest Type
DOB 11/26/1986
Height 5.5
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-30 00:51:00
Court Case 23CR222581
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOLATION
Bond Amount 0

Name SCHIENE, CODIE BRUCE
Arrest Type
DOB 2/25/1991
Height 5.07
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-30 00:00:00
Court Case 20CRS232459
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM
Bond Amount 0

Name MARTIN, CHRISTOPHER LEROY
Arrest Type
DOB 1/1/1983
Height 6.01
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-30 00:00:00
Court Case 22CRS204179
Charge Description AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
Bond Amount 0

Name BURLINHAM, EMILY GRACE
Arrest Type
DOB 7/19/1995
Height 5.2
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-30 05:39:00
Court Case 23CR222730
Charge Description POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE
Bond Amount

Name MILLER, COREY
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 6/18/1988
Height 5.11
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-30 12:46:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name MASELOW, ERIC MITCHELL
Arrest Type FELONY – CLASS C
DOB 12/7/1990
Height 6.3
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-30 13:00:00
Court Case 23CR223056-1
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE FORCE SEX OFF
Bond Amount 15000