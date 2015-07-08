Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-30-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MEMBRENO, ROGELIO VAZQUEZ
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/26/1986
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-30 00:51:00
|Court Case
|23CR222581
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|SCHIENE, CODIE BRUCE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/25/1991
|Height
|5.07
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-30 00:00:00
|Court Case
|20CRS232459
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|MARTIN, CHRISTOPHER LEROY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/1/1983
|Height
|6.01
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-30 00:00:00
|Court Case
|22CRS204179
|Charge Description
|AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|BURLINHAM, EMILY GRACE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/19/1995
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-30 05:39:00
|Court Case
|23CR222730
|Charge Description
|POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MILLER, COREY
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|6/18/1988
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-30 12:46:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MASELOW, ERIC MITCHELL
|Arrest Type
|FELONY – CLASS C
|DOB
|12/7/1990
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-01-30 13:00:00
|Court Case
|23CR223056-1
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE FORCE SEX OFF
|Bond Amount
|15000