Below are the Union County arrests for 01-30-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Bennett, Charles Lee
Arrest Date 01/30/2023
Court Case 202300680
Charge Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M),
Description Bennett, Charles Lee (B /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/30/2023 03:23.
Arresting Officer Birchmore, B

Name Gardner, Stephen Andrew
Arrest Date 01/30/2023
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Gardner, Stephen Andrew (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/30/2023 20:33.
Arresting Officer Parker, C S

Name Allen, Demario Lamar
Arrest Date 01/30/2023
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Allen, Demario Lamar (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/30/2023 07:26.
Arresting Officer Kennedy, M L

Name Hailey, Donnell Montnez
Arrest Date 01/30/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Injury To Personal Property (M) And 2) Injury To Real Property (M),
Description Hailey, Donnell Montnez (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Personal Property (M) and 2) Injury To Real Property (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/30/2023 02:04.
Arresting Officer Smith, R J

Name Thompson, Heather Shawn
Arrest Date 01/30/2023
Court Case 202300839
Charge Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M),
Description Thompson, Heather Shawn (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), at 10700-BLK Waxhaw Marvin Dr, Marvin, NC, on 1/30/2023 10:20.
Arresting Officer Gallis, T B

Name Martinez, Roberto Ramirez
Arrest Date 01/30/2023
Court Case 202001155
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 3) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M),
Description Martinez, Roberto Ramirez (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 3) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at 100-BLK N Sutherland Av, Monroe, NC, on 1/30/2023 10:06.
Arresting Officer Starnes, S B