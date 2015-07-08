Below are the Union County arrests for 01-30-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Bennett, Charles Lee
|Arrest Date
|01/30/2023
|Court Case
|202300680
|Charge
|Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M),
|Description
|Bennett, Charles Lee (B /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/30/2023 03:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Birchmore, B
|Name
|Gardner, Stephen Andrew
|Arrest Date
|01/30/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Gardner, Stephen Andrew (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/30/2023 20:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Parker, C S
|Name
|Allen, Demario Lamar
|Arrest Date
|01/30/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Allen, Demario Lamar (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/30/2023 07:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, M L
|Name
|Hailey, Donnell Montnez
|Arrest Date
|01/30/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Injury To Personal Property (M) And 2) Injury To Real Property (M),
|Description
|Hailey, Donnell Montnez (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Personal Property (M) and 2) Injury To Real Property (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/30/2023 02:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, R J
|Name
|Thompson, Heather Shawn
|Arrest Date
|01/30/2023
|Court Case
|202300839
|Charge
|Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M),
|Description
|Thompson, Heather Shawn (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), at 10700-BLK Waxhaw Marvin Dr, Marvin, NC, on 1/30/2023 10:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Gallis, T B
|Name
|Martinez, Roberto Ramirez
|Arrest Date
|01/30/2023
|Court Case
|202001155
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 3) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M),
|Description
|Martinez, Roberto Ramirez (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 3) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at 100-BLK N Sutherland Av, Monroe, NC, on 1/30/2023 10:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, S B