Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-31-2023 of mecklenburg.

Name KING, DEMONTREY ANTONIO
Arrest Type
DOB 1/24/1992
Height 5.8
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-31 03:44:00
Court Case 23CR223520
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE 
Bond Amount 20000

Name FARRER, ALONZO KEVIN
Arrest Type
DOB 3/3/1993
Height 5.11
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-31 10:55:00
Court Case 22CR012807
Charge Description DISCHARGE FIREARM IN CITY
Bond Amount 500

Name LOCK, LARRY DONNELL-DEMETRIUS
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR – CLASS 2
DOB 8/24/1995
Height 6.0
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-31 03:04:00
Court Case 21CR700033
Charge Description EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG
Bond Amount 500

Name FRANCOIS, JERRY
Arrest Type
DOB 2/7/1998
Height 5.9
Weight 164
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-31 09:15:00
Court Case 23CR219490
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOLATION
Bond Amount 0

Name TRUESDALE, DEONTE LADARIUS
Arrest Type
DOB 1/8/1985
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-31 09:06:00
Court Case 22CR219746
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 0

Name SELBY, DEON JARROD
Arrest Type
DOB 8/12/1979
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2023-01-31 09:45:00
Court Case 23CR223691
Charge Description TRESPASS – FIRST DEGREE
Bond Amount 1000