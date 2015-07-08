Below are the Union County arrests for 01-31-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Funderburk, Brittney Renee
Arrest Date 01/31/2023
Court Case 202300732
Charge Breaking Or Entering (M) (M),
Description Funderburk, Brittney Renee (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), at 100-BLK E Phifer St/miller St, Monroe, VA, on 1/31/2023 17:24.
Arresting Officer Starnes, S B

Name Williams, Timothy Eric
Arrest Date 01/31/2023
Court Case 202300732
Charge Breaking Or Entering (M) (M),
Description Williams, Timothy Eric (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), at 1200-BLK Miller St/e Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 1/31/2023 17:26.
Arresting Officer Starnes, S B

Name Rea, Jonathan David
Arrest Date 01/31/2023
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation (M),
Description Rea, Jonathan David (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/31/2023 19:04.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Marsh, Michael Darius
Arrest Date 01/31/2023
Court Case 202300736
Charge 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), And 5) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M),
Description Marsh, Michael Darius (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), and 5) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), at Franklin St/wilson St, Monroe, NC, on 1/31/2023 19:18.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Mull, Cecelia Sue
Arrest Date 01/31/2023
Court Case 202300486
Charge Uttering Forged Instrument (F),
Description Mull, Cecelia Sue (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Uttering Forged Instrument (F), at 4600-BLK Canal Rd, Marshville, NC, on 1/31/2023 19:27.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Thomas, Kristin Lee
Arrest Date 01/31/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F) And 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
Description Thomas, Kristin Lee (W /F/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F) and 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 5200-BLK Love Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/31/2023 20:30.
Arresting Officer Wilson, M A