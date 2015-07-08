Below are the Union County arrests for 01-31-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Funderburk, Brittney Renee
|Arrest Date
|01/31/2023
|Court Case
|202300732
|Charge
|Breaking Or Entering (M) (M),
|Description
|Funderburk, Brittney Renee (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), at 100-BLK E Phifer St/miller St, Monroe, VA, on 1/31/2023 17:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, S B
|Name
|Williams, Timothy Eric
|Arrest Date
|01/31/2023
|Court Case
|202300732
|Charge
|Breaking Or Entering (M) (M),
|Description
|Williams, Timothy Eric (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), at 1200-BLK Miller St/e Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 1/31/2023 17:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, S B
|Name
|Rea, Jonathan David
|Arrest Date
|01/31/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation (M),
|Description
|Rea, Jonathan David (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/31/2023 19:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Marsh, Michael Darius
|Arrest Date
|01/31/2023
|Court Case
|202300736
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), And 5) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M),
|Description
|Marsh, Michael Darius (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), and 5) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), at Franklin St/wilson St, Monroe, NC, on 1/31/2023 19:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Mull, Cecelia Sue
|Arrest Date
|01/31/2023
|Court Case
|202300486
|Charge
|Uttering Forged Instrument (F),
|Description
|Mull, Cecelia Sue (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Uttering Forged Instrument (F), at 4600-BLK Canal Rd, Marshville, NC, on 1/31/2023 19:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Thomas, Kristin Lee
|Arrest Date
|01/31/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F) And 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
|Description
|Thomas, Kristin Lee (W /F/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F) and 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 5200-BLK Love Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/31/2023 20:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilson, M A