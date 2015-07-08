Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-01-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|FORDHAM, LANELL DIMONTE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/26/1991
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-01 00:21:00
|Court Case
|22CR224290-1
|Charge Description
|C/S – POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE AT JA
|Bond Amount
|3000
|Name
|WILHITE, IESHA LASHONDA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/17/1982
|Height
|4.11
|Weight
|105
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-01 00:43:00
|Court Case
|23CR223259-01
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|HAIRE, ANDREW
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/22/1992
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-01 07:30:00
|Court Case
|23CR224379
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|GRADE, TRAMARTIE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/12/1990
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-01 13:02:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HENDERSON, ALBERT
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/20/1990
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-01 00:00:00
|Court Case
|20CRS054976
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|30000
|Name
|ASKEW, STARRIA DANIELLE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/19/1984
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|216
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-01 11:06:00
|Court Case
|19CRS204699
|Charge Description
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|10000