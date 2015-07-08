Below are the Union County arrests for 02-01-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Villegas, Justin William L
Arrest Date 02/01/2023
Court Case
Charge Simple Possess Sch Ii Cs, M (M),
Description Villegas, Justin William L (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Simple Possess Sch Ii Cs, M (M), at 700-BLK Pinecliff Ct, Stallings, NC, on 2/1/2023 08:42.
Arresting Officer Jenkins, C N

Name Powell, Keith Bryant
Arrest Date 02/01/2023
Court Case 202300414
Charge Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
Description Powell, Keith Bryant (B /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 1800-BLK Gander Cove Ln, Matthews, NC, on 2/1/2023 12:02.
Arresting Officer Mills, T

Name Hefner, Tiffany Erin
Arrest Date 02/01/2023
Court Case 202300744
Charge Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Hefner, Tiffany Erin (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 800-BLK W Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 2/1/2023 00:59.
Arresting Officer Lange, D

Name Hefner, Tiffany Erin
Arrest Date 02-01-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Hefner, Tiffany Erin (W /F/23) Cited on Charge of Fail Maintain Lane Control (202300743), at W Franklin St/branch St, Monroe, on 2/1/2023.
Arresting Officer Clarke, J W

Name Enderle, Austin Andrew
Arrest Date 02/01/2023
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation (M),
Description Enderle, Austin Andrew (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/1/2023 06:00.
Arresting Officer Mcgriff, M D

Name Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
Arrest Date 02-01-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at 700-BLK W Franklin St/n Branch St, Monroe, NC, on 00:41, 2/1/2023. Reported: 00:41, 2/1/2023.
Arresting Officer Purser, K J