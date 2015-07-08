Below are the Union County arrests for 02-01-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Villegas, Justin William L
|Arrest Date
|02/01/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Possess Sch Ii Cs, M (M),
|Description
|Villegas, Justin William L (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Simple Possess Sch Ii Cs, M (M), at 700-BLK Pinecliff Ct, Stallings, NC, on 2/1/2023 08:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Jenkins, C N
|Name
|Powell, Keith Bryant
|Arrest Date
|02/01/2023
|Court Case
|202300414
|Charge
|Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
|Description
|Powell, Keith Bryant (B /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 1800-BLK Gander Cove Ln, Matthews, NC, on 2/1/2023 12:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, T
|Name
|Hefner, Tiffany Erin
|Arrest Date
|02/01/2023
|Court Case
|202300744
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Hefner, Tiffany Erin (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 800-BLK W Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 2/1/2023 00:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Lange, D
|Name
|Hefner, Tiffany Erin
|Arrest Date
|02-01-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Hefner, Tiffany Erin (W /F/23) Cited on Charge of Fail Maintain Lane Control (202300743), at W Franklin St/branch St, Monroe, on 2/1/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Clarke, J W
|Name
|Enderle, Austin Andrew
|Arrest Date
|02/01/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation (M),
|Description
|Enderle, Austin Andrew (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/1/2023 06:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcgriff, M D
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
|Arrest Date
|02-01-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at 700-BLK W Franklin St/n Branch St, Monroe, NC, on 00:41, 2/1/2023. Reported: 00:41, 2/1/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Purser, K J