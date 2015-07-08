Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-02-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name REED, RON ORLANDO
Arrest Type
DOB 2/17/1972
Height 5.5
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-02 10:00:00
Court Case 23CRS000159
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 15000

Name RICE, KAYLEN DAVID
Arrest Type
DOB 11/5/1999
Height 6.3
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-02 10:40:00
Court Case 22CR351388-1
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 7500

Name BRYANT, MICHAEL
Arrest Type
DOB 3/20/1979
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-02 11:03:00
Court Case 22CR014250
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS   
Bond Amount 500

Name BRUCE, CARLEUS STEELE
Arrest Type
DOB 6/4/1979
Height 5.9
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-02 02:44:00
Court Case 18CRS244631
Charge Description PWISD COCAINE
Bond Amount 25000

Name CORTEZ, ROBERT CHRIS
Arrest Type
DOB 8/30/1991
Height 5.05
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-02 00:00:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BURRIS, DEMETRIA RACHELLE
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 10/26/1976
Height 5.5
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-02 02:18:00
Court Case 23CR225204
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 0