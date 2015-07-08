Below are the Union County arrests for 02-02-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Rorie, Shernika
Arrest Date 02/02/2023
Court Case
Charge Liquor-Give Mtbv / U-Wn <21 (M),
Description Rorie, Shernika (B /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Liquor-give Mtbv / U-wn <21 (M), at 7200-BLK E Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 2/2/2023 12:30.
Arresting Officer Dobbins, D

Name Buckmon, Kenard Anthony
Arrest Date 02-02-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Buckmon, Kenard Anthony (B /M/21) Cited on Charge of Speeding In Excess Of 35 Mph, at Lancaster Av/bragg St, Monroe, on 2/2/2023.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Bennett, Jasharri E
Arrest Date 02/02/2023
Court Case 202300780
Charge 1) True Bill Of Indictment (B/E Mv X2) (F), 2) True Bill Of Indictment (Larceny Mv) (F), 3) True Bill Of Indictment (B/E Mv) (F), 4) True Bill Of Indictment (Larceny Mv, B/E Mv X2) (F), 5) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), And 6) Motor Vehicle Theft (F),
Description Bennett, Jasharri E (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) True Bill Of Indictment (b/e Mv X2) (F), 2) True Bill Of Indictment (larceny Mv) (F), 3) True Bill Of Indictment (b/e Mv) (F), 4) True Bill Of Indictment (larceny Mv, B/e Mv X2) (F), 5) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), and 6) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), at 500-BLK Boyte St, Monroe, NC, on 2/2/2023 12:33.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation
Arrest Date 02-02-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation (C), at [Address], between 21:30, 2/1/2023 and 00:20, 2/2/2023. Reported: 00:24, 2/2/2023.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, W C

Name Allen, Jennifer
Arrest Date 02/02/2023
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation (M),
Description Allen, Jennifer (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/2/2023 13:47.
Arresting Officer Stewart, J R

Name Miller, Kevin Dwayne
Arrest Date 02/02/2023
Court Case
Charge Parole Or Probation Violation (F),
Description Miller, Kevin Dwayne (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Parole Or Probation Violation (F), at 6800-BLK Medlin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/2/2023 14:15.
Arresting Officer Mcgriff, M D