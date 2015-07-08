Below are the Union County arrests for 02-02-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Rorie, Shernika
|Arrest Date
|02/02/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Liquor-Give Mtbv / U-Wn <21 (M),
|Description
|Rorie, Shernika (B /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Liquor-give Mtbv / U-wn <21 (M), at 7200-BLK E Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 2/2/2023 12:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Dobbins, D
|Name
|Buckmon, Kenard Anthony
|Arrest Date
|02-02-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Buckmon, Kenard Anthony (B /M/21) Cited on Charge of Speeding In Excess Of 35 Mph, at Lancaster Av/bragg St, Monroe, on 2/2/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Bennett, Jasharri E
|Arrest Date
|02/02/2023
|Court Case
|202300780
|Charge
|1) True Bill Of Indictment (B/E Mv X2) (F), 2) True Bill Of Indictment (Larceny Mv) (F), 3) True Bill Of Indictment (B/E Mv) (F), 4) True Bill Of Indictment (Larceny Mv, B/E Mv X2) (F), 5) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), And 6) Motor Vehicle Theft (F),
|Description
|Bennett, Jasharri E (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) True Bill Of Indictment (b/e Mv X2) (F), 2) True Bill Of Indictment (larceny Mv) (F), 3) True Bill Of Indictment (b/e Mv) (F), 4) True Bill Of Indictment (larceny Mv, B/e Mv X2) (F), 5) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), and 6) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), at 500-BLK Boyte St, Monroe, NC, on 2/2/2023 12:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation
|Arrest Date
|02-02-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation (C), at [Address], between 21:30, 2/1/2023 and 00:20, 2/2/2023. Reported: 00:24, 2/2/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, W C
|Name
|Allen, Jennifer
|Arrest Date
|02/02/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation (M),
|Description
|Allen, Jennifer (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/2/2023 13:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Stewart, J R
|Name
|Miller, Kevin Dwayne
|Arrest Date
|02/02/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Or Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Miller, Kevin Dwayne (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Parole Or Probation Violation (F), at 6800-BLK Medlin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/2/2023 14:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcgriff, M D