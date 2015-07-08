Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-03-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SALVADOR, BILLY JOHN
Arrest Type
DOB 2/16/1976
Height 5.6
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-03 06:43:00
Court Case 22CR016994
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS   
Bond Amount 500

Name BOUKNIGHT, ADRIAN
Arrest Type
DOB 10/24/1969
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-03 13:05:00
Court Case 22CR001828
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500

Name SMITH, TYRONE DENARD
Arrest Type
DOB 1/17/1990
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-03 02:48:00
Court Case 23CR226064
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name BURCH, THORNTON MAURICE
Arrest Type
DOB 5/10/1969
Height 5.10
Weight 161
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-03 11:17:00
Court Case 23CR214679
Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY
Bond Amount 3000

Name WALDEN, BRIAN SCOTT
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 9/12/1973
Height 5.9
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-03 02:01:00
Court Case 23CR226051
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 0

Name CARTER, KEVIN MARVIN
Arrest Type
DOB 3/25/1968
Height 5.10
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-03 13:30:00
Court Case 23CR226479
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 0