Below are the Union County arrests for 02-03-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Grima, Madison Lyn
|Arrest Date
|02/03/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Grima, Madison Lyn (W /F/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 5900-BLK Lindley Crescent Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/3/2023 16:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, J C
|Name
|Cuibin, Ana Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|02/03/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Cuibin, Ana Elizabeth (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/3/2023 21:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Hannah, S A
|Name
|Ortiz-feliciano, Yahir
|Arrest Date
|02/03/2023
|Court Case
|202300820
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Ortiz-feliciano, Yahir (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 700-BLK Engleside St, Monroe, NC, on 2/3/2023 17:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, D C
|Name
|Simpson, Melissa
|Arrest Date
|02/03/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Simpson, Melissa (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/3/2023 21:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Hannah, S A
|Name
|Hollifield, Joseph William
|Arrest Date
|02/03/2023
|Court Case
|202300486
|Charge
|1) Larceny Of Chose In Action (F) And 2) Uttering Forged Instrument (F),
|Description
|Hollifield, Joseph William (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny Of Chose In Action (F) and 2) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), at 4600-BLK Canal Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 2/3/2023 17:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Funderburk, Eric Eugene
|Arrest Date
|02/03/2023
|Court Case
|202300974
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F),
|Description
|Funderburk, Eric Eugene (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), at 3400-BLK Mission Dr, Wingate, NC, on 2/3/2023 22:06.
|Arresting Officer
|West, J R