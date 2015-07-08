Below are the Union County arrests for 02-03-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Grima, Madison Lyn
Arrest Date 02/03/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
Description Grima, Madison Lyn (W /F/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 5900-BLK Lindley Crescent Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/3/2023 16:22.
Arresting Officer Furr, J C

Name Cuibin, Ana Elizabeth
Arrest Date 02/03/2023
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Cuibin, Ana Elizabeth (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/3/2023 21:00.
Arresting Officer Hannah, S A

Name Ortiz-feliciano, Yahir
Arrest Date 02/03/2023
Court Case 202300820
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Ortiz-feliciano, Yahir (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 700-BLK Engleside St, Monroe, NC, on 2/3/2023 17:00.
Arresting Officer Thomas, D C

Name Simpson, Melissa
Arrest Date 02/03/2023
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Simpson, Melissa (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/3/2023 21:13.
Arresting Officer Hannah, S A

Name Hollifield, Joseph William
Arrest Date 02/03/2023
Court Case 202300486
Charge 1) Larceny Of Chose In Action (F) And 2) Uttering Forged Instrument (F),
Description Hollifield, Joseph William (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny Of Chose In Action (F) and 2) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), at 4600-BLK Canal Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 2/3/2023 17:11.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Funderburk, Eric Eugene
Arrest Date 02/03/2023
Court Case 202300974
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F),
Description Funderburk, Eric Eugene (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), at 3400-BLK Mission Dr, Wingate, NC, on 2/3/2023 22:06.
Arresting Officer West, J R