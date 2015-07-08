Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-04-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BURNEY, KHALIYAL ELIJAH
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/21/2002
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-04 00:04:00
|Court Case
|22CR322828
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|BROWN, JOE NATHAN
|Arrest Type
|FELONY – CLASS H
|DOB
|6/5/1968
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-04 09:55:00
|Court Case
|22CR369961-1
|Charge Description
|LARC MERCHANT EMERGENCY DOOR
|Bond Amount
|5000
|Name
|NEWBERRY, RYAN ELIJAH
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/27/1998
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-04 12:45:00
|Court Case
|23CR210629-1
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CHAVIS, JOSEPH DEWAYNE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/19/1985
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-04 00:41:00
|Court Case
|23CR227025-1
|Charge Description
|C/S – POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE AT JA
|Bond Amount
|5000
|Name
|EWINGS, ANTONIA TEARREE
|Arrest Type
|FELONY – CLASS C
|DOB
|5/22/1975
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-04 02:20:00
|Court Case
|23CR227091-1
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE FORCE SEX OFF
|Bond Amount
|100000
|Name
|POWELL, ALAN REID
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/21/1993
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-04 15:39:00
|Court Case
|23CR226825-1
|Charge Description
|UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount