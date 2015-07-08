Below are the Union County arrests for 02-04-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Huntley, Jimmy Tyrek
|Arrest Date
|02/04/2023
|Court Case
|202300979
|Charge
|1) Ccw (M) And 2) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M),
|Description
|Huntley, Jimmy Tyrek (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Ccw (M) and 2) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), at 400-BLK Richardson St, Monroe, NC, on 2/4/2023 02:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, C J
|Name
|Langston, Savannah Marie
|Arrest Date
|02/04/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Langston, Savannah Marie (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 5800-BLK E Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 2/4/2023 07:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Cash, I N
|Name
|Griffin, Brian Lee
|Arrest Date
|02/04/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Harassing Phone Call (M),
|Description
|Griffin, Brian Lee (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Harassing Phone Call (M), at 2000-BLK G B Hill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/4/2023 12:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, J C
|Name
|Hernandez, Jose
|Arrest Date
|02/04/2023
|Court Case
|202300838
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Hernandez, Jose (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 4400-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 2/4/2023 13:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Brito, B
|Name
|Knotts, Travis Lamar
|Arrest Date
|02/04/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Emergency Pers (M) (M),
|Description
|Knotts, Travis Lamar (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Emergency Pers (m) (M), at 4000-BLK E Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 2/4/2023 18:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Sanders, Jeffery Lee
|Arrest Date
|02/04/2023
|Court Case
|202300040
|Charge
|1) Rape Of Child – 1St Deg (F), 2) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), 3) Incest-Felony (F), And 4) Crime Against Nature (F),
|Description
|Sanders, Jeffery Lee (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Rape Of Child – 1st Deg (F), 2) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), 3) Incest-felony (F), and 4) Crime Against Nature (F), at 100-BLK Jerome St, Wingate, NC, on 2/4/2023 19:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Henry, J