Sanders, Jeffery Lee (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Rape Of Child – 1st Deg (F), 2) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), 3) Incest-felony (F), and 4) Crime Against Nature (F), at 100-BLK Jerome St, Wingate, NC, on 2/4/2023 19:06.