|Name
|Lockhart, William Reid
|Arrest Date
|02/05/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), 2) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), And 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Lockhart, William Reid (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), 2) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), and 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 300-BLK E Park Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/5/2023 05:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, J M
|Name
|Grass, Summer Anne
|Arrest Date
|02/05/2023
|Court Case
|202300116
|Charge
|1) Injury To Real Property (M) And 2) Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Grass, Summer Anne (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Real Property (M) and 2) Driving While Impaired (M), at 4900-BLK Potter Road, Stallings, NC, on 2/5/2023 06:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Lopez, K
|Name
|Wilson, Deyonta Romel
|Arrest Date
|02/05/2023
|Court Case
|202207506
|Charge
|1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 2) Assault And Battery (M), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 5) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 6) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 7) Injury To Personal Property (M), 8) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 9) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Posses Stolen Mv, Rdo) (F),
|Description
|Wilson, Deyonta Romel (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 2) Assault And Battery (M), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 5) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 6) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 7) Injury To Personal Property (M), 8) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 9) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(posses Stolen Mv, Rdo) (F), at 300-BLK E Green St, Monroe, NC, on 2/5/2023 10:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Roman, O
|Name
|Thompson, Alexis Chardaa
|Arrest Date
|02/05/2023
|Court Case
|202205210
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Thompson, Alexis Chardaa (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 1600-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 2/5/2023 13:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, S B
|Name
|Long, Anthony Lynn
|Arrest Date
|02/05/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Probation Violation) (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Possess Drug Para Rdo) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Rdo) (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Communicating Threats) (M), And 5) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Posses Meth, Rdo, Probation Vio (F),
|Description
|Long, Anthony Lynn (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (probation Violation) (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (possess Drug Para Rdo) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (rdo) (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (communicating Threats) (M), and 5) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (posses Meth, Rdo, Probation Vio (F), at 9200-BLK E Hwy 218, Peachland, NC, on 2/5/2023 14:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Long, Anthony Lynn
|Arrest Date
|02/05/2023
|Court Case
|202300999
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Long, Anthony Lynn (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 9200-BLK E Hwy 218, Peachland, NC, on 2/5/2023 16:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S