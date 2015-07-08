Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-06-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name FOSTER, MAURICE DONNELL
Arrest Type
DOB 12/29/1985
Height 6.2
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-06 02:01:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SMITH, JALORIA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/19/1991
Height 5.8
Weight 211
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-06 15:29:00
Court Case
Charge Description NONSUPPORT CHILD
Bond Amount

Name GREEN, JARROD ISSIAH
Arrest Type
DOB 5/11/1990
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-06 03:10:00
Court Case 21CR231070
Charge Description EMBEZZLEMENT
Bond Amount 500

Name GRUBB, JAMES DUSTIN
Arrest Type
DOB 8/12/1985
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-06 13:56:00
Court Case 23CR227702
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 5000

Name JEFFRIES, RASHAWN BRAZON
Arrest Type
DOB 4/20/1995
Height 5.10
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-06 00:44:00
Court Case 23CR228276
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name GUZMAN, ALEXANDER
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 10/20/2003
Height 5.6
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-06 14:46:00
Court Case 21CR011413
Charge Description DRIVE AFTER CONSUMING<21
Bond Amount 1000