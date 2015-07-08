Below are the Union County arrests for 02-06-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Fields, Dominque Nicole
|Arrest Date
|02/06/2023
|Court Case
|202300856
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 3) Ccw (M), And 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|Fields, Dominque Nicole (B /F/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 3) Ccw (M), and 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 500-BLK N Church St, Monroe, NC, on 2/6/2023 00:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Singletary, Alonzo Deshawn
|Arrest Date
|02/06/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Not Impaired Rev) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Speeding) (M),
|Description
|Singletary, Alonzo Deshawn (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Not Impaired Rev) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (speeding) (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 2/6/2023 10:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Chimienti, J M
|Name
|Major, Derrick Ramon
|Arrest Date
|02/06/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Awdw Other Weapon (M), 2) Injury To Real Property (M), 3) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 4) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), 5) Speeding In Excess Of 45 Mph (M), 6) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 7) Fail To Stop-Steady Red Light (M), 8) Driving Wrong Way On One Way Street (M), 9) No Operators License (M), And 10) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
|Description
|Major, Derrick Ramon (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw Other Weapon (M), 2) Injury To Real Property (M), 3) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 4) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), 5) Speeding In Excess Of 45 Mph (M), 6) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 7) Fail To Stop-steady Red Light (M), 8) Driving Wrong Way On One Way Street (M), 9) No Operators License (M), and 10) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 6000-BLK Stevens Mill Rd, Stallings, NC, on 2/6/2023 01:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Weeks, S C
|Name
|Crowther, Norman Denis
|Arrest Date
|02/06/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Extraditon/Fugitive Oth State), (F),
|Description
|Crowther, Norman Denis (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (extraditon/fugitive Oth State), (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 2/6/2023 10:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Bynum, J R
|Name
|Fields, Dominque Nicole
|Arrest Date
|02/06/2023
|Court Case
|202300856
|Charge
|Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|Fields, Dominque Nicole (B /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/6/2023 02:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Viti, Dominick Dean
|Arrest Date
|02/06/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Possess Methamphetamine), M (M),
|Description
|Viti, Dominick Dean (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Writ (possess Methamphetamine), M (M), at 3900-BLK Juvenile Center Rd,, Castle Hayne, NC, on 2/6/2023 12:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L