Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-07-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|LITTLE, JAMES BERNARD
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/5/1989
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|152
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-07 06:15:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BYRD, FEVIUNSTON
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/21/1977
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-07 11:55:00
|Court Case
|18CR061060-1
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|MCCULLOUGH, DARIUS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/29/1990
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-07 05:04:00
|Court Case
|23CR200552-1
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HUNSUCKER, KEYERRA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/13/1991
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-07 10:00:00
|Court Case
|23CR215778-1
|Charge Description
|ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|30000
|Name
|MORRIS, TIASIA RAIN
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|11/29/2001
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-07 03:01:00
|Court Case
|22CR293112
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MCGRIFF, COREY JEMAINE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/4/1971
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-07 13:41:00
|Court Case
|22CR217560
|Charge Description
|UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|10000