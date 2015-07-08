Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-07-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name LITTLE, JAMES BERNARD
Arrest Type
DOB 7/5/1989
Height 6.0
Weight 152
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-07 06:15:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BYRD, FEVIUNSTON
Arrest Type
DOB 5/21/1977
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-07 11:55:00
Court Case 18CR061060-1
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500

Name MCCULLOUGH, DARIUS
Arrest Type
DOB 12/29/1990
Height 5.10
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-07 05:04:00
Court Case 23CR200552-1
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name HUNSUCKER, KEYERRA
Arrest Type
DOB 4/13/1991
Height 5.5
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-07 10:00:00
Court Case 23CR215778-1
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 30000

Name MORRIS, TIASIA RAIN
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 11/29/2001
Height 5.8
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-07 03:01:00
Court Case 22CR293112
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount

Name MCGRIFF, COREY JEMAINE
Arrest Type
DOB 5/4/1971
Height 5.8
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-07 13:41:00
Court Case 22CR217560
Charge Description UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 10000