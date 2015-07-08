Below are the Union County arrests for 02-07-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Tadlock, Edward Scott
Arrest Date 02/07/2023
Court Case 202301062
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M),
Description Tadlock, Edward Scott (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), at 6500-BLK Love Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/7/2023 16:07.
Arresting Officer Smith, S M

Name Kummert, Eve Leger
Arrest Date 02/07/2023
Court Case 202301059
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), And 3) Signal / Movement Violation (M),
Description Kummert, Eve Leger (W /F/58) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), and 3) Signal / Movement Violation (M), at 4500-BLK Old Monroe Rd/glenn Valley Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/7/2023 17:05.
Arresting Officer Frazier, J L

Name Robinson, Chandler Markese
Arrest Date 02/07/2023
Court Case
Charge Writ, M (M),
Description Robinson, Chandler Markese (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Writ, M (M), [Missing Address], on 2/7/2023 18:00.
Arresting Officer  

Name Reed, Dixie Dawn
Arrest Date 02/07/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Poss Stolen Goods/Prop (M), 2) Felony Possession Sch Ii Cs (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Reed, Dixie Dawn (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss Stolen Goods/prop (M), 2) Felony Possession Sch Ii Cs (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 600-BLK English St, Monroe, NC, on 2/7/2023 03:41.
Arresting Officer Birchmore, B

Name Juarez, Gilberto Ventura
Arrest Date 02/07/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), And 3) Probation Violation (F),
Description Juarez, Gilberto Ventura (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), and 3) Probation Violation (F), at 2600-BLK Nalda Drive, Monroe, NC, on 2/7/2023 10:00.
Arresting Officer Workman, J I

Name Starnes, Allison Nicole
Arrest Date 02/07/2023
Court Case 202300882
Charge 1) Att Obtain Prop False Pretense (F), 2) Insurance Fraud (F), 3) Insurance Fraud (F), And 4) Att Obtain Prop False Pretense (F),
Description Starnes, Allison Nicole (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Att Obtain Prop False Pretense (F), 2) Insurance Fraud (F), 3) Insurance Fraud (F), and 4) Att Obtain Prop False Pretense (F), at 1900-BLK Griffith Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/7/2023 10:12.
Arresting Officer Burton, B