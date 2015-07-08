Below are the Union County arrests for 02-07-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Tadlock, Edward Scott
|Arrest Date
|02/07/2023
|Court Case
|202301062
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M),
|Description
|Tadlock, Edward Scott (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), at 6500-BLK Love Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/7/2023 16:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S M
|Name
|Kummert, Eve Leger
|Arrest Date
|02/07/2023
|Court Case
|202301059
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), And 3) Signal / Movement Violation (M),
|Description
|Kummert, Eve Leger (W /F/58) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), and 3) Signal / Movement Violation (M), at 4500-BLK Old Monroe Rd/glenn Valley Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/7/2023 17:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Frazier, J L
|Name
|Robinson, Chandler Markese
|Arrest Date
|02/07/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ, M (M),
|Description
|Robinson, Chandler Markese (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Writ, M (M), [Missing Address], on 2/7/2023 18:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Name
|Reed, Dixie Dawn
|Arrest Date
|02/07/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Poss Stolen Goods/Prop (M), 2) Felony Possession Sch Ii Cs (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Reed, Dixie Dawn (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss Stolen Goods/prop (M), 2) Felony Possession Sch Ii Cs (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 600-BLK English St, Monroe, NC, on 2/7/2023 03:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Birchmore, B
|Name
|Juarez, Gilberto Ventura
|Arrest Date
|02/07/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), And 3) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Juarez, Gilberto Ventura (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), and 3) Probation Violation (F), at 2600-BLK Nalda Drive, Monroe, NC, on 2/7/2023 10:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Workman, J I
|Name
|Starnes, Allison Nicole
|Arrest Date
|02/07/2023
|Court Case
|202300882
|Charge
|1) Att Obtain Prop False Pretense (F), 2) Insurance Fraud (F), 3) Insurance Fraud (F), And 4) Att Obtain Prop False Pretense (F),
|Description
|Starnes, Allison Nicole (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Att Obtain Prop False Pretense (F), 2) Insurance Fraud (F), 3) Insurance Fraud (F), and 4) Att Obtain Prop False Pretense (F), at 1900-BLK Griffith Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/7/2023 10:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B