Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-08-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|WASHINGTON, DESMOND DARNEL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/26/1967
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-08 09:00:00
|Court Case
|23CR230222
|Charge Description
|FIRST DEGREE KIDNAPPING
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|CARTER, JAMAR
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/4/1984
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-08 14:03:00
|Court Case
|22CRS282192
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|20000
|Name
|GARLAND, LAVONTE JERELL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/8/1991
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-08 15:00:00
|Court Case
|21CR210435
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|80000
|Name
|LEYIMU, SIJUWOLA AYOBAMIDELE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/22/1990
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-08 04:46:00
|Court Case
|23CR229903
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|HUNT, JOSHUA CARLYLE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/12/1998
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-08 14:35:00
|Court Case
|23CR217684
|Charge Description
|PWIMSD SCH II CS
|Bond Amount
|5000
|Name
|MANDELLO, RICKY MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/19/1977
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-08 05:59:00
|Court Case
|23CR229942
|Charge Description
|INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
|Bond Amount
|1000