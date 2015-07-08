Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-08-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WASHINGTON, DESMOND DARNEL
Arrest Type
DOB 11/26/1967
Height 6.0
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-08 09:00:00
Court Case 23CR230222
Charge Description FIRST DEGREE KIDNAPPING
Bond Amount 0

Name CARTER, JAMAR
Arrest Type
DOB 9/4/1984
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-08 14:03:00
Court Case 22CRS282192
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 20000

Name GARLAND, LAVONTE JERELL
Arrest Type
DOB 10/8/1991
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-08 15:00:00
Court Case 21CR210435
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 80000

Name LEYIMU, SIJUWOLA AYOBAMIDELE
Arrest Type
DOB 1/22/1990
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-08 04:46:00
Court Case 23CR229903
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name HUNT, JOSHUA CARLYLE
Arrest Type
DOB 1/12/1998
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-08 14:35:00
Court Case 23CR217684
Charge Description PWIMSD SCH II CS
Bond Amount 5000

Name MANDELLO, RICKY MICHAEL
Arrest Type
DOB 8/19/1977
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-08 05:59:00
Court Case 23CR229942
Charge Description INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
Bond Amount 1000