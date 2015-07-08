Below are the Union County arrests for 02-08-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Stancu, Gabriela
|Arrest Date
|02/08/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Child Abuse – Misd (M),
|Description
|Stancu, Gabriela (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Child Abuse – Misd (M), at 1000-BLK Healing Way, Stallings, NC, on 2/8/2023 21:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Hults, J T
|Name
|Mcafee, Joseph Kinton L
|Arrest Date
|02/08/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Felony Possession Marijuana (F), 2) Pwisd Marijuana (F), And 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Mcafee, Joseph Kinton L (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Felony Possession Marijuana (F), 2) Pwisd Marijuana (F), and 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/8/2023 07:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Elsby, Peter John
|Arrest Date
|02/08/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dv Protective Order Viol, M (M),
|Description
|Elsby, Peter John (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Dv Protective Order Viol, M (M), at 5100-BLK Poplar Glen Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/8/2023 10:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Little, Shawn Bernard
|Arrest Date
|02/08/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Obtain Property False Pretense, F (F),
|Description
|Little, Shawn Bernard (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Obtain Property False Pretense, F (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 2/8/2023 10:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Case, T N
|Name
|Mcafee, Joseph Kinton L
|Arrest Date
|02/08/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation, M (M),
|Description
|Mcafee, Joseph Kinton L (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/8/2023 12:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Aldridge, Grady Curtis
|Arrest Date
|02-08-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Aldridge, Grady Curtis (W /M/62) Cited on Charge of Speeding Warning, at Us 74/, on 2/8/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A