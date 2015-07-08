Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-09-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|WHITFIELD, CARLTON JARMAINE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/27/1971
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-09 04:34:00
|Court Case
|23CR230984
|Charge Description
|C/S-SCH II- POSSESS – OTHER
|Bond Amount
|5000
|Name
|LEE-GRIER, KISHAWN V
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/25/2003
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-09 07:50:00
|Court Case
|23CR230773-1
|Charge Description
|DISCHARGE WEAPON OCC PROP-CONVEY IN OPER
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BROWN, ANTONYO CAVALIS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/16/1978
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-09 05:12:00
|Court Case
|22CR217037
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|WORLEY, GAVIN REESE
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|10/3/2004
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-09 12:30:00
|Court Case
|23CR231042-1
|Charge Description
|SPEEDING
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BROWN, CHANDLER SPENCER-JAMES
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|11/20/1998
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|205
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-09 01:50:00
|Court Case
|23CR230747
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1500
|Name
|SANCHEZ-DELGADILLO, ARTURO
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/29/1989
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-09 15:18:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount