Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-09-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WHITFIELD, CARLTON JARMAINE
Arrest Type
DOB 1/27/1971
Height 5.10
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-09 04:34:00
Court Case 23CR230984
Charge Description C/S-SCH II- POSSESS – OTHER
Bond Amount 5000

Name LEE-GRIER, KISHAWN V
Arrest Type
DOB 11/25/2003
Height 5.3
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-09 07:50:00
Court Case 23CR230773-1
Charge Description DISCHARGE WEAPON OCC PROP-CONVEY IN OPER
Bond Amount

Name BROWN, ANTONYO CAVALIS
Arrest Type
DOB 8/16/1978
Height 5.4
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-09 05:12:00
Court Case 22CR217037
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 500

Name WORLEY, GAVIN REESE
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 10/3/2004
Height 5.11
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-09 12:30:00
Court Case 23CR231042-1
Charge Description SPEEDING
Bond Amount

Name BROWN, CHANDLER SPENCER-JAMES
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 11/20/1998
Height 6.3
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-09 01:50:00
Court Case 23CR230747
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500

Name SANCHEZ-DELGADILLO, ARTURO
Arrest Type
DOB 5/29/1989
Height 5.9
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-09 15:18:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount