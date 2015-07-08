Below are the Union County arrests for 02-09-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Chatary, Michael Luis
Arrest Date 02/09/2023
Court Case 202300919
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Chatary, Michael Luis (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 500-BLK Fincher St, Monroe, NC, on 2/9/2023 07:34.
Arresting Officer Bosnakis, A

Name Bell, Alayna Nicole
Arrest Date 02/09/2023
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Bell, Alayna Nicole (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monreo, NC, on 2/9/2023 21:28.
Arresting Officer Kennedy, M L

Name Acte Caal, Gensro
Arrest Date 02/09/2023
Court Case 202301123
Charge 1) Larceny By Employees (F) And 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
Description Acte Caal, Gensro (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny By Employees (F) and 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 1000-BLK Van Buren Av, Indian Trail, TN, on 2/9/2023 14:42.
Arresting Officer Luisa, S

Name Tejas De La Cruz, Victor Alfonso
Arrest Date 02/09/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Open Container (M), And 4) Clear Light On License Plate (M),
Description Tejas De La Cruz, Victor Alfonso (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Open Container (M), and 4) Clear Light On License Plate (M), at 800-BLK N M L King Jr Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 2/9/2023 21:32.
Arresting Officer Weiland, J S

Name Acte-caal, Mauricio
Arrest Date 02/09/2023
Court Case 202301123
Charge 1) Larceny By Employees (F) And 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
Description Acte-caal, Mauricio (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny By Employees (F) and 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 1000-BLK Van Buren Av, Indian Trail, TN, on 2/9/2023 14:42.
Arresting Officer Helms, D L

Name Constant, Heather
Arrest Date 02/09/2023
Court Case
Charge Possess Methamphetamine, F (F),
Description Constant, Heather (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine, F (F), at 6300-BLK W Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 2/9/2023 04:09.
Arresting Officer Bennett, J F