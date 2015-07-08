Below are the Union County arrests for 02-09-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Chatary, Michael Luis
|Arrest Date
|02/09/2023
|Court Case
|202300919
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Chatary, Michael Luis (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 500-BLK Fincher St, Monroe, NC, on 2/9/2023 07:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Bosnakis, A
|Name
|Bell, Alayna Nicole
|Arrest Date
|02/09/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Bell, Alayna Nicole (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monreo, NC, on 2/9/2023 21:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, M L
|Name
|Acte Caal, Gensro
|Arrest Date
|02/09/2023
|Court Case
|202301123
|Charge
|1) Larceny By Employees (F) And 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
|Description
|Acte Caal, Gensro (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny By Employees (F) and 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 1000-BLK Van Buren Av, Indian Trail, TN, on 2/9/2023 14:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, S
|Name
|Tejas De La Cruz, Victor Alfonso
|Arrest Date
|02/09/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Open Container (M), And 4) Clear Light On License Plate (M),
|Description
|Tejas De La Cruz, Victor Alfonso (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Open Container (M), and 4) Clear Light On License Plate (M), at 800-BLK N M L King Jr Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 2/9/2023 21:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Weiland, J S
|Name
|Acte-caal, Mauricio
|Arrest Date
|02/09/2023
|Court Case
|202301123
|Charge
|1) Larceny By Employees (F) And 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
|Description
|Acte-caal, Mauricio (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny By Employees (F) and 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 1000-BLK Van Buren Av, Indian Trail, TN, on 2/9/2023 14:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, D L
|Name
|Constant, Heather
|Arrest Date
|02/09/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possess Methamphetamine, F (F),
|Description
|Constant, Heather (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine, F (F), at 6300-BLK W Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 2/9/2023 04:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Bennett, J F