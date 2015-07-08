Below are the Union County arrests for 02-10-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mcclain, Randall
|Arrest Date
|02/10/2023
|Court Case
|202300954
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Mcclain, Randall (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 700-BLK V F W Rd/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/10/2023 16:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, R
|Name
|Lowery, Fulton
|Arrest Date
|02/10/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Stolen Goods (F), 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), And 3) Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Lowery, Fulton (B /M/55) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Goods (F), 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 3) Fugitive (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/10/2023 18:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Hernandez, Patricio Lemus
|Arrest Date
|02/10/2023
|Court Case
|202300959
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Hernandez, Patricio Lemus (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 2/10/2023 19:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Moser, Andre Rashon
|Arrest Date
|02/10/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Moser, Andre Rashon (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/10/2023 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcgriff, M D
|Name
|Oster, Enereida
|Arrest Date
|02/10/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault And Battery (M) And 2) Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Oster, Enereida (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M) and 2) Assault And Battery (M), at 3000-BLK Old Monroe Marshville Rd, Wingate, NC, on 2/10/2023 22:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Strickland, J R
|Name
|Walker, Kelvin Tyree
|Arrest Date
|02/10/2023
|Court Case
|202301140
|Charge
|Poss Cs Prison/Jail Premises, F (F),
|Description
|Walker, Kelvin Tyree (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Poss Cs Prison/jail Premises, F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/10/2023 00:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E