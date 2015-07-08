Below are the Union County arrests for 02-10-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mcclain, Randall
Arrest Date 02/10/2023
Court Case 202300954
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Mcclain, Randall (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 700-BLK V F W Rd/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/10/2023 16:42.
Arresting Officer Mason, R

Name Lowery, Fulton
Arrest Date 02/10/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Stolen Goods (F), 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), And 3) Fugitive (F),
Description Lowery, Fulton (B /M/55) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Goods (F), 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 3) Fugitive (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/10/2023 18:00.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Hernandez, Patricio Lemus
Arrest Date 02/10/2023
Court Case 202300959
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Hernandez, Patricio Lemus (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 2/10/2023 19:40.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Moser, Andre Rashon
Arrest Date 02/10/2023
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Moser, Andre Rashon (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/10/2023 20:00.
Arresting Officer Mcgriff, M D

Name Oster, Enereida
Arrest Date 02/10/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault And Battery (M) And 2) Assault And Battery (M),
Description Oster, Enereida (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M) and 2) Assault And Battery (M), at 3000-BLK Old Monroe Marshville Rd, Wingate, NC, on 2/10/2023 22:00.
Arresting Officer Strickland, J R

Name Walker, Kelvin Tyree
Arrest Date 02/10/2023
Court Case 202301140
Charge Poss Cs Prison/Jail Premises, F (F),
Description Walker, Kelvin Tyree (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Poss Cs Prison/jail Premises, F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/10/2023 00:45.
Arresting Officer Martinez, D E