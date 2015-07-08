Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-11-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|IVERSON, JERRY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/3/1968
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-11 00:57:00
|Court Case
|22CR006358
|Charge Description
|TRESPASS ON RR RIGHT OF WAY
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|WOLFE, DEANN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/29/1986
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|105
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-11 10:25:00
|Court Case
|23CR223046-1
|Charge Description
|POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE
|Bond Amount
|2500
|Name
|PORE, VICTOR
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/28/1998
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-11 02:52:00
|Court Case
|21CR051261
|Charge Description
|DEFRAUDING INNKEEPER
|Bond Amount
|1000
|Name
|DIRCIO-GUAMACATERO, MARCOS
|Arrest Type
|INFRACTION
|DOB
|9/12/1995
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-11 10:34:00
|Court Case
|18CR717408-01
|Charge Description
|FAIL TO STOP – STEADY RED LIGHT
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|BELL, GARY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/8/1978
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-11 07:58:00
|Court Case
|22CR368943
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|LITTLES, MARKESHIA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/24/1990
|Height
|5.05
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-11 00:00:00
|Court Case
|14CR213779
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|2000