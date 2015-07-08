Below are the Union County arrests for 02-11-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Broome, Jeremy Keith
|Arrest Date
|02/11/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Broome, Jeremy Keith (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at Alexander County Jail, Taylorsville, NC, on 2/11/2023 11:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Capps, Christian Braxton
|Arrest Date
|02/11/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny After Breaking/ Entering (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 4) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), And 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Capps, Christian Braxton (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny After Breaking/ Entering (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 4) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), and 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1300-BLK Stafford St, Monroe, NC, on 2/11/2023 11:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Mcclain, Danielle Ebony
|Arrest Date
|02/11/2023
|Court Case
|202300975
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Mcclain, Danielle Ebony (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 100-BLK E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/11/2023 17:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Tenenika, Pavel Ivanovich
|Arrest Date
|02/11/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Tenenika, Pavel Ivanovich (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 2000-BLK Currier Pl, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/11/2023 22:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, T C