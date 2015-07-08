Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-12-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name YOUNG, WILLIAM JOSEPH
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR – CLASS 1
DOB 10/23/2003
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-12 01:29:00
Court Case 23CR232768-01
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount 2000

Name BAKER, LILLIAN
Arrest Type
DOB 4/24/1992
Height 5.9
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-12 05:35:00
Court Case 23CR232516-01
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 7500

Name GASTON, SAMUEL CLINTON
Arrest Type
DOB 8/28/1981
Height 5.7
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-12 03:56:00
Court Case 23CR232822-01
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount 0

Name BARNES, LAWRENCE EDWARD
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 3/24/1979
Height 6.3
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-12 10:02:00
Court Case 19CR247776-01
Charge Description DWI – LEVEL 1
Bond Amount 5000

Name ELLIS, MELVIN
Arrest Type
DOB 4/8/1987
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-12 07:08:00
Court Case 22CR014249
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 500

Name JOHNSON, ERICA VIRGINIA
Arrest Type
DOB 6/20/1987
Height 5.7
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-12 09:00:00
Court Case 22CR216584
Charge Description INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 2000