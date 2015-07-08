Below are the Union County arrests for 02-12-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Torgeson, Alexzander Michael
|Arrest Date
|02/12/2023
|Court Case
|202301197
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), And 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Torgeson, Alexzander Michael (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), and 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 5700-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/12/2023 02:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, T A
|Name
|Torgeson, Alexzander Michael
|Arrest Date
|02/12/2023
|Court Case
|202301198
|Charge
|1) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Torgeson, Alexzander Michael (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 5700-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/12/2023 02:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Frazier, J L
|Name
|Quiroz, Luiz Andres
|Arrest Date
|02/12/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Assault Another Person In The Presence Of A Minor (M),
|Description
|Quiroz, Luiz Andres (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Assault Another Person In The Presence Of A Minor (M), at 2700-BLK Emmanuel Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/12/2023 05:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Self, J B
|Name
|Castillo-umana, Alan
|Arrest Date
|02/12/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Castillo-umana, Alan (U /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Ridge Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/12/2023 12:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Self, J B
|Name
|Moore, Michael Anthony
|Arrest Date
|02/12/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Felony (F) And 2) Injury To Hired Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Moore, Michael Anthony (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F) and 2) Injury To Hired Personal Property (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/12/2023 13:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Morton, Zachary Darrell
|Arrest Date
|02/12/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Morton, Zachary Darrell (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 5400-BLK Pleasant Hill Church Rd, Marshville, NC, on 2/12/2023 16:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Philemon, J D