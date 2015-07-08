Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-13-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SMITH, AMBER DESIREE
Arrest Type
DOB 11/4/1990
Height 5.6
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-13 04:51:00
Court Case 23CR233297
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 0

Name THOMAS, IEESHA LASHAY
Arrest Type
DOB 3/13/1991
Height 5.5
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-13 09:20:00
Court Case 23CR228664-1
Charge Description ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
Bond Amount 0

Name WHITTEY, JOSEPH ANTHONY
Arrest Type
DOB 1/29/1992
Height 5.10
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-13 02:06:00
Court Case 22CR317484-01
Charge Description POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE
Bond Amount 2500

Name COVINGTON, JESSE EDWARD
Arrest Type
DOB 3/3/1966
Height 6.1
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-13 11:19:00
Court Case 22CR714828
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500

Name BELCHER, DESHAWN D
Arrest Type
DOB 10/4/1982
Height 6.4
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-13 09:00:00
Court Case 23CR233408
Charge Description FUGITIVE/EXTRADITION OTHER STATE
Bond Amount 125000

Name MEDLEY, MATTHEW DONNELL
Arrest Type
DOB 3/8/1996
Height 6.2
Weight 320
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-13 09:08:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount