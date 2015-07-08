Below are the Union County arrests for 02-13-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Torres, Zelihanna
|Arrest Date
|02/13/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Torres, Zelihanna (B /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 8000-BLK Waxhaw Hwy/hermitage Place Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 2/13/2023 22:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Price, D
|Name
|Stewart, Cody Joseph
|Arrest Date
|02/13/2023
|Court Case
|202301016
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Stewart, Cody Joseph (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 400-BLK Harris Ln, Monroe, NC, on 2/13/2023 22:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Peralta, Paula Florencia
|Arrest Date
|02/13/2023
|Court Case
|202301214
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), And 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Peralta, Paula Florencia (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), and 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 6000-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/13/2023 02:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Frazier, J L
|Name
|Swinney, Robert Scott
|Arrest Date
|02-13-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Swinney, Robert Scott (W /M/47) Cited on Charge of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate, at 1799 Morgan Mill Rd/n Sutherland Av, Monroe, NC, on 2/13/2023 1:52:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|Pozos, David Cuevas
|Arrest Date
|02-13-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Pozos, David Cuevas (W /M/49) Cited on Charge of Fail Carry Valid Drivers Lic, at 2499 W Roosevelt Blvd/williams Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/13/2023 5:55:53 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A
|Name
|Wlodkowski, Jackson
|Arrest Date
|02-13-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Wlodkowski, Jackson (W /M/20) Cited on Charge of Failure To Reduce Speed To Avoid Accident, at 2499 W Roosevelt Blvd/williams Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/13/2023 6:05:43 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A