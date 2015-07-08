Below are the Union County arrests for 02-13-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Torres, Zelihanna
Arrest Date 02/13/2023
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Torres, Zelihanna (B /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 8000-BLK Waxhaw Hwy/hermitage Place Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 2/13/2023 22:16.
Arresting Officer Price, D

Name Stewart, Cody Joseph
Arrest Date 02/13/2023
Court Case 202301016
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Stewart, Cody Joseph (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 400-BLK Harris Ln, Monroe, NC, on 2/13/2023 22:28.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Peralta, Paula Florencia
Arrest Date 02/13/2023
Court Case 202301214
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), And 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Peralta, Paula Florencia (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), and 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 6000-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/13/2023 02:06.
Arresting Officer Frazier, J L

Name Swinney, Robert Scott
Arrest Date 02-13-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Swinney, Robert Scott (W /M/47) Cited on Charge of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate, at 1799 Morgan Mill Rd/n Sutherland Av, Monroe, NC, on 2/13/2023 1:52:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D

Name Pozos, David Cuevas
Arrest Date 02-13-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Pozos, David Cuevas (W /M/49) Cited on Charge of Fail Carry Valid Drivers Lic, at 2499 W Roosevelt Blvd/williams Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/13/2023 5:55:53 PM.
Arresting Officer Beckham, A

Name Wlodkowski, Jackson
Arrest Date 02-13-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Wlodkowski, Jackson (W /M/20) Cited on Charge of Failure To Reduce Speed To Avoid Accident, at 2499 W Roosevelt Blvd/williams Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/13/2023 6:05:43 PM.
Arresting Officer Beckham, A