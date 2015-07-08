Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-14-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name TRUESDALE, DEAARON MONTECE
Arrest Type
DOB 12/18/2001
Height 5.9
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-14 11:23:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name
Arrest Type
DOB 1/1/0001
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-14 17:26:57
Court Case 17CRS231838
Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 0

Name CORTEZ-ORELLANA, NELSY
Arrest Type
DOB 4/30/1990
Height 5.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-14 02:09:00
Court Case 23CR234108-01
Charge Description ATTEMPTED KIDNAPPING
Bond Amount 25000

Name BYRD, SHAQUANNA LATRICE
Arrest Type
DOB 5/29/1986
Height 5.0
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-14 10:05:00
Court Case 23CR234286-1
Charge Description CONTRIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE
Bond Amount 0

Name DAWKINS, CORRY ALLEN
Arrest Type
DOB 2/13/1990
Height 6.0
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-14 00:37:00
Court Case 23CR234101-1
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 12500

Name LINDSEY, WILLIAM EVANS
Arrest Type
DOB 8/23/1992
Height 5.4
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-14 10:25:00
Court Case 23CR231634
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM
Bond Amount 0