|Name
|Witherspoon, Jalen Dewayne
|Arrest Date
|02/15/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Sex Offense-1St Deg (F), 2) Sex Offense Student (F), And 3) Indecent Liberties With Child (F),
|Description
|Witherspoon, Jalen Dewayne (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sex Offense-1st Deg (F), 2) Sex Offense Student (F), and 3) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/15/2023 17:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Hilton, Toni Yvette
|Arrest Date
|02-15-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Hilton, Toni Yvette (W /F/47) Cited on Charge of Expired Inspection, at 1799 N Sutherland Av/stafford St Ext, Monroe, NC, on 2/15/2023 2:07:15 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Westover, K M
|Name
|Gonzalez, Cristian Antonio
|Arrest Date
|02/15/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault Inflicting Injury(M) (M),
|Description
|Gonzalez, Cristian Antonio (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/15/2023 17:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Strickland, J R
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault By Pointing Gun
|Arrest Date
|02-15-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault By Pointing Gun (C), at [Address], between 00:58, 2/15/2023 and 00:59, 2/15/2023. Reported: 00:59, 2/15/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Lange, D
|Name
|Glenn-averette, Shawn Renee
|Arrest Date
|02/15/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M) And 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M),
|Description
|Glenn-averette, Shawn Renee (B /F/55) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M) and 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), at 7700-BLK Pine Oak Rd/s Providence Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 2/15/2023 19:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Ferguson, J
|Name
|Hibbard, Tom Earl
|Arrest Date
|02/15/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Hibbard, Tom Earl (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2500-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/15/2023 19:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclendon, B R