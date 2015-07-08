Below are the Union County arrests for 02-16-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Morgan, Demars Rkel
Arrest Date 02/16/2023
Court Case 202301078
Charge Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Morgan, Demars Rkel (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 300-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 2/16/2023 17:47.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Rollins, Tony Zale J
Arrest Date 02/16/2023
Court Case 202300113
Charge Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Rollins, Tony Zale J (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 8700-BLK Kensington Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 2/16/2023 18:00.
Arresting Officer Horne, R G

Name Brown, Avery Grace
Arrest Date 02/16/2023
Court Case 202300113
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Brown, Avery Grace (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 8700-BLK Kensington Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 2/16/2023 18:00.
Arresting Officer Horne, R G

Name Maready, Richard Lee
Arrest Date 02/16/2023
Court Case 202300150
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Maready, Richard Lee (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1000-BLK Healing Way, Stallings, NC, on 2/16/2023 18:53.
Arresting Officer Larson, D

Name Griffin, Kimberly Short
Arrest Date 02/16/2023
Court Case 202206556
Charge 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Financial Card Theft (F), 3) Financial Card Theft (F), And 4) Financial Card Theft (F),
Description Griffin, Kimberly Short (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Financial Card Theft (F), 3) Financial Card Theft (F), and 4) Financial Card Theft (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/16/2023 19:15.
Arresting Officer Philemon, J D

Name Tadlock, Leejon Camron
Arrest Date 02/16/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Tadlock, Leejon Camron (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 5800-BLK Philadelphia Church Rd, Marshville, NC, on 2/16/2023 19:25.
Arresting Officer Strickland, J R