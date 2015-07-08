Below are the Union County arrests for 02-16-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Morgan, Demars Rkel
|Arrest Date
|02/16/2023
|Court Case
|202301078
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Morgan, Demars Rkel (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 300-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 2/16/2023 17:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Rollins, Tony Zale J
|Arrest Date
|02/16/2023
|Court Case
|202300113
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Rollins, Tony Zale J (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 8700-BLK Kensington Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 2/16/2023 18:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, R G
|Name
|Brown, Avery Grace
|Arrest Date
|02/16/2023
|Court Case
|202300113
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Brown, Avery Grace (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 8700-BLK Kensington Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 2/16/2023 18:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, R G
|Name
|Maready, Richard Lee
|Arrest Date
|02/16/2023
|Court Case
|202300150
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Maready, Richard Lee (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1000-BLK Healing Way, Stallings, NC, on 2/16/2023 18:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Larson, D
|Name
|Griffin, Kimberly Short
|Arrest Date
|02/16/2023
|Court Case
|202206556
|Charge
|1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Financial Card Theft (F), 3) Financial Card Theft (F), And 4) Financial Card Theft (F),
|Description
|Griffin, Kimberly Short (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Financial Card Theft (F), 3) Financial Card Theft (F), and 4) Financial Card Theft (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/16/2023 19:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Philemon, J D
|Name
|Tadlock, Leejon Camron
|Arrest Date
|02/16/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Tadlock, Leejon Camron (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 5800-BLK Philadelphia Church Rd, Marshville, NC, on 2/16/2023 19:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Strickland, J R