Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-17-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HUDSON, LAMONT
Arrest Type
DOB 9/10/1973
Height 6.1
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-17 07:55:00
Court Case 22CR213623
Charge Description INDECENT EXPOSURE
Bond Amount 2000

Name HUNTER, KEON MALIK
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 4/6/1997
Height 5.11
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-17 01:28:00
Court Case 22CR050972-1
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 4000

Name PHILLIPS, TANGINEA LAWRISSA
Arrest Type
DOB 5/10/1989
Height 5.3
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-17 02:59:00
Court Case 22CR710608-1
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000

Name RAMOS, MAYNOR JOSUE
Arrest Type
DOB 10/1/2002
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-17 01:01:00
Court Case 23CR236752
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM
Bond Amount 5000

Name ALVAREZ, JESUS
Arrest Type
DOB 3/20/1988
Height 5.6
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-17 00:24:00
Court Case 23CR236690
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name SANTACRUZ-RAMIREZ, HERIBERTO
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 10/24/1986
Height 5.3
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-17 00:51:00
Court Case 23CR236708
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500