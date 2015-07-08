Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-18-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|WILLIAMS, CHAUNCEY OFFA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/28/1958
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-18 09:26:00
|Court Case
|23CR237753
|Charge Description
|FUGITIVE/EXTRADITION OTHER STATE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|BADRELDIN, HUSSEIN KHAMIS
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|11/8/1993
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-18 01:04:00
|Court Case
|23CR237631
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|MCCAIN, RANDOLPH
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/15/1979
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-18 13:53:00
|Court Case
|23CR232483
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|20000
|Name
|LOCKE, JUSTIN KENNETH
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/19/1985
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-18 01:10:00
|Court Case
|23CR237622-01
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|PAYTON, SHAWNDELL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/10/1991
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-18 15:01:00
|Court Case
|23CR237425
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|MASSEY, SUMER
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/22/1996
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-18 01:52:00
|Court Case
|22CR220730
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|500