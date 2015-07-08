Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-18-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WILLIAMS, CHAUNCEY OFFA
Arrest Type
DOB 11/28/1958
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-18 09:26:00
Court Case 23CR237753
Charge Description FUGITIVE/EXTRADITION OTHER STATE
Bond Amount 0

Name BADRELDIN, HUSSEIN KHAMIS
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 11/8/1993
Height 5.7
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-18 01:04:00
Court Case 23CR237631
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 0

Name MCCAIN, RANDOLPH
Arrest Type
DOB 11/15/1979
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-18 13:53:00
Court Case 23CR232483
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 20000

Name LOCKE, JUSTIN KENNETH
Arrest Type
DOB 8/19/1985
Height 5.6
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-18 01:10:00
Court Case 23CR237622-01
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 0

Name PAYTON, SHAWNDELL
Arrest Type
DOB 1/10/1991
Height 6.2
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-18 15:01:00
Court Case 23CR237425
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name MASSEY, SUMER
Arrest Type
DOB 7/22/1996
Height 5.6
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-18 01:52:00
Court Case 22CR220730
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 500