Below are the Union County arrests for 02-18-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Perdomo-figueroa, Arnaldo De Jesus
Arrest Date 02/18/2023
Court Case 202301387
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), And 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Perdomo-figueroa, Arnaldo De Jesus (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), and 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 500-BLK Morgan Mill Rd/fairley Av, Monroe, NC, on 2/18/2023 03:44.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L

Name Thomas, Regina Huntley
Arrest Date 02/18/2023
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Thomas, Regina Huntley (B /F/48) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/18/2023 20:00.
Arresting Officer Parker, C S

Name Chatary, Michael Luis
Arrest Date 02/18/2023
Court Case 202301115
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Chatary, Michael Luis (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 2/18/2023 06:50.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L

Name Brown, Jessica Lachelle
Arrest Date 02/18/2023
Court Case 202301119
Charge Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury, F (F),
Description Brown, Jessica Lachelle (B /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury, F (F), at 200-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 2/18/2023 09:48.
Arresting Officer Robinson, M

Name Mason, Tamara Lynn
Arrest Date 02/18/2023
Court Case
Charge Criminal Contempt (M),
Description Mason, Tamara Lynn (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of Criminal Contempt (M), at 9400-BLK Mini Ranch Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 2/18/2023 09:50.
Arresting Officer Weiland, J S

Name Perry, Shaquila Rayleen
Arrest Date 02/18/2023
Court Case
Charge Order For Arrest Criminal (M),
Description Perry, Shaquila Rayleen (B /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Order For Arrest Criminal (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 2/18/2023 10:54.
Arresting Officer Hedlund, R T