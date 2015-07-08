Below are the Union County arrests for 02-18-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Perdomo-figueroa, Arnaldo De Jesus
|Arrest Date
|02/18/2023
|Court Case
|202301387
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), And 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Perdomo-figueroa, Arnaldo De Jesus (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), and 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 500-BLK Morgan Mill Rd/fairley Av, Monroe, NC, on 2/18/2023 03:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Thomas, Regina Huntley
|Arrest Date
|02/18/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Thomas, Regina Huntley (B /F/48) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/18/2023 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Parker, C S
|Name
|Chatary, Michael Luis
|Arrest Date
|02/18/2023
|Court Case
|202301115
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Chatary, Michael Luis (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 2/18/2023 06:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L
|Name
|Brown, Jessica Lachelle
|Arrest Date
|02/18/2023
|Court Case
|202301119
|Charge
|Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury, F (F),
|Description
|Brown, Jessica Lachelle (B /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury, F (F), at 200-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 2/18/2023 09:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Robinson, M
|Name
|Mason, Tamara Lynn
|Arrest Date
|02/18/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Criminal Contempt (M),
|Description
|Mason, Tamara Lynn (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of Criminal Contempt (M), at 9400-BLK Mini Ranch Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 2/18/2023 09:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Weiland, J S
|Name
|Perry, Shaquila Rayleen
|Arrest Date
|02/18/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Order For Arrest Criminal (M),
|Description
|Perry, Shaquila Rayleen (B /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Order For Arrest Criminal (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 2/18/2023 10:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Hedlund, R T