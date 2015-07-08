Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-19-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name STEPHENS, CHRISTOPHER WRIGHT
Arrest Type
DOB 12/28/1979
Height 5.6
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-19 08:58:00
Court Case 23CR000510
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS   
Bond Amount 500

Name GUERRERO, RIGOBERTO ESCUDERO
Arrest Type
DOB 4/1/1998
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-19 00:17:00
Court Case 23CR238252-01
Charge Description POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE
Bond Amount 12500

Name SULLIVAN, KEVIN
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 11/19/1995
Height 6.0
Weight 163
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-19 09:38:00
Court Case 19CRS243729
Charge Description H/I FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 0

Name SMITH, SHERIKA LYNN
Arrest Type
DOB 7/12/1988
Height 5.6
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-19 02:20:00
Court Case 22CR289937
Charge Description PWIMSD SCH II CS
Bond Amount 2000

Name ALDRIDGE, CAMERON TAYLOR
Arrest Type
DOB 5/7/1993
Height 6.00
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-19 00:00:00
Court Case 22CR338824
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 2500

Name WEAVER, CHRISTOPHER CHARLES
Arrest Type
DOB 12/10/1982
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-19 01:00:00
Court Case 23CR238278
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 0