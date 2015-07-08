Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-20-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|CHERRY, NYDARA JADA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/8/2003
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|144
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-20 09:30:00
|Court Case
|23CR238668
|Charge Description
|LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
|Bond Amount
|3500
|Name
|DEAS, GREGORY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/19/1989
|Height
|6.03
|Weight
|221
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-20 00:00:00
|Court Case
|21CR014781
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|CHINA, DAMOLIA CHLOE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/2/2001
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|126
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-20 00:01:00
|Court Case
|20CR001841
|Charge Description
|SEE PAPERWORK FOR CHARGE
|Bond Amount
|3000
|Name
|FORBES, CODY HARRISON
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/26/1991
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|235
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-20 10:53:00
|Court Case
|23CR238178-1
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|15000
|Name
|SANTIAGO-ZORRILLA, OLIVER
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/9/1993
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-20 00:07:00
|Court Case
|23CR238829
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|3000
|Name
|ABERNATHY, JERRY THOMAS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/31/1979
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-20 09:00:00
|Court Case
|21CR200107
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|5000