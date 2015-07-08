Below are the Union County arrests for 02-20-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Black, Tracie Michelle
Arrest Date 02/20/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Black, Tracie Michelle (W /F/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/20/2023 18:15.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Lambeth, Christopher Brett
Arrest Date 02/20/2023
Court Case 202301141
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Lambeth, Christopher Brett (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1500-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/20/2023 02:54.
Arresting Officer Purser, K J

Name Aldrich, Michael Earl
Arrest Date 02/20/2023
Court Case 202301139
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Aldrich, Michael Earl (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 2/20/2023 01:01.
Arresting Officer Eason, R

Name Tate, Randy
Arrest Date 02/20/2023
Court Case
Charge Writ, M (M),
Description Tate, Randy (B /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Writ, M (M), at 800-BLK East 4th St, Charlotte, NC, on 2/20/2023 10:45.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L

Name Taylor, Patrick Lashun
Arrest Date 02/20/2023
Court Case
Charge Writ (Flee/Elude Arrest W/Mv), M (M),
Description Taylor, Patrick Lashun (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Writ (flee/elude Arrest W/mv), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/20/2023 07:38.
Arresting Officer Workman, J I

Name Clyburn-smith, Indira Shynese
Arrest Date 02/20/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Speeding), M (M),
Description Clyburn-smith, Indira Shynese (B /F/18) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(speeding), M (M), at 2100-BLK Commerce Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/20/2023 11:02.
Arresting Officer Morelli, V P