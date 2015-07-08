Below are the Union County arrests for 02-20-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Black, Tracie Michelle
|Arrest Date
|02/20/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Black, Tracie Michelle (W /F/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/20/2023 18:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Lambeth, Christopher Brett
|Arrest Date
|02/20/2023
|Court Case
|202301141
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Lambeth, Christopher Brett (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1500-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/20/2023 02:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Purser, K J
|Name
|Aldrich, Michael Earl
|Arrest Date
|02/20/2023
|Court Case
|202301139
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Aldrich, Michael Earl (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 2/20/2023 01:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, R
|Name
|Tate, Randy
|Arrest Date
|02/20/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ, M (M),
|Description
|Tate, Randy (B /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Writ, M (M), at 800-BLK East 4th St, Charlotte, NC, on 2/20/2023 10:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Taylor, Patrick Lashun
|Arrest Date
|02/20/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Flee/Elude Arrest W/Mv), M (M),
|Description
|Taylor, Patrick Lashun (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Writ (flee/elude Arrest W/mv), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/20/2023 07:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Workman, J I
|Name
|Clyburn-smith, Indira Shynese
|Arrest Date
|02/20/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Speeding), M (M),
|Description
|Clyburn-smith, Indira Shynese (B /F/18) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(speeding), M (M), at 2100-BLK Commerce Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/20/2023 11:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Morelli, V P