Below are the Union County arrests for 02-21-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Gray, Noah Lucas
Arrest Date 02/21/2023
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Gray, Noah Lucas (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/21/2023 07:18.
Arresting Officer Workman, J I

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
Arrest Date 02-21-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 00:35, 2/21/2023 and 00:36, 2/21/2023. Reported: 00:36, 2/21/2023.
Arresting Officer Griffin, K

Name Thompson, Frank Desai
Arrest Date 02/21/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault And Battery (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Thompson, Frank Desai (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/21/2023 10:44.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Overdose
Arrest Date 02-21-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Overdose (C), at [Address], between 01:38, 2/21/2023 and 01:39, 2/21/2023. Reported: 01:39, 2/21/2023.
Arresting Officer Horne, C

Name Derrick, William Brandon
Arrest Date 02/21/2023
Court Case
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Derrick, William Brandon (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 2600-BLK Dellwood Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/21/2023 11:58.
Arresting Officer Morelli, V P

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation
Arrest Date 02-21-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation (C), at [Address], between 14:00, 2/20/2023 and 01:54, 2/21/2023. Reported: 01:54, 2/21/2023.
Arresting Officer Burton, B