Below are the Union County arrests for 02-21-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Gray, Noah Lucas
|Arrest Date
|02/21/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Gray, Noah Lucas (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/21/2023 07:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Workman, J I
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
|Arrest Date
|02-21-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 00:35, 2/21/2023 and 00:36, 2/21/2023. Reported: 00:36, 2/21/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Griffin, K
|Name
|Thompson, Frank Desai
|Arrest Date
|02/21/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault And Battery (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Thompson, Frank Desai (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/21/2023 10:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Overdose
|Arrest Date
|02-21-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Overdose (C), at [Address], between 01:38, 2/21/2023 and 01:39, 2/21/2023. Reported: 01:39, 2/21/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Derrick, William Brandon
|Arrest Date
|02/21/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Derrick, William Brandon (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 2600-BLK Dellwood Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/21/2023 11:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Morelli, V P
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation
|Arrest Date
|02-21-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation (C), at [Address], between 14:00, 2/20/2023 and 01:54, 2/21/2023. Reported: 01:54, 2/21/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B