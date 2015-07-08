Below are the Union County arrests for 02-22-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Nance, Taylor Ann
Arrest Date 02/22/2023
Court Case 202301519
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Nance, Taylor Ann (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 3200-BLK W Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/22/2023 20:28.
Arresting Officer Martinez, D E

Name Machado, Stephanie Porto
Arrest Date 02/22/2023
Court Case 202300158
Charge 1) Assault On Govt Official/Employ (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), And 3) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (M),
Description Machado, Stephanie Porto (B /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Official/employ (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 3) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 4000-BLK Lawrence Daniel Dr, Stallings, NC, on 2/22/2023 03:26.
Arresting Officer Larson, D

Name Lowery, Ramarcus Donta
Arrest Date 02/22/2023
Court Case 202301085
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 3) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Lowery, Ramarcus Donta (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 3) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1600-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 2/22/2023 05:36.
Arresting Officer Roman, O

Name Pressley, David Timothy
Arrest Date 02/22/2023
Court Case
Charge Violation Of Court Order (Ftc-Comtempt Order), M (M),
Description Pressley, David Timothy (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Violation Of Court Order (ftc-comtempt Order), M (M), at 7800-BLK Idlewild Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 2/22/2023 09:41.
Arresting Officer Helms, D L

Name Ortiz-rivera, Alejandro Martin
Arrest Date 02/22/2023
Court Case 202301193
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Poss Marij Up To 1/2 Oz), M (M),
Description Ortiz-rivera, Alejandro Martin (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (poss Marij Up To 1/2 Oz), M (M), at 600-BLK Roberts St, Monroe, NC, on 2/22/2023 10:50.
Arresting Officer Helms, S

Name Kisiah, Brandon Michael
Arrest Date 02/22/2023
Court Case 202301383
Charge Dv Protective Order Viol, M (M),
Description Kisiah, Brandon Michael (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Dv Protective Order Viol, M (M), at 8400-BLK Flint Ridge Rd, Marshville, NC, on 2/22/2023 11:05.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B