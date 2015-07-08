Below are the Union County arrests for 02-22-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Nance, Taylor Ann
|Arrest Date
|02/22/2023
|Court Case
|202301519
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Nance, Taylor Ann (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 3200-BLK W Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/22/2023 20:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E
|Name
|Machado, Stephanie Porto
|Arrest Date
|02/22/2023
|Court Case
|202300158
|Charge
|1) Assault On Govt Official/Employ (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), And 3) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (M),
|Description
|Machado, Stephanie Porto (B /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Official/employ (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 3) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 4000-BLK Lawrence Daniel Dr, Stallings, NC, on 2/22/2023 03:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Larson, D
|Name
|Lowery, Ramarcus Donta
|Arrest Date
|02/22/2023
|Court Case
|202301085
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 3) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Lowery, Ramarcus Donta (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 3) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1600-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 2/22/2023 05:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Roman, O
|Name
|Pressley, David Timothy
|Arrest Date
|02/22/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Of Court Order (Ftc-Comtempt Order), M (M),
|Description
|Pressley, David Timothy (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Violation Of Court Order (ftc-comtempt Order), M (M), at 7800-BLK Idlewild Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 2/22/2023 09:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, D L
|Name
|Ortiz-rivera, Alejandro Martin
|Arrest Date
|02/22/2023
|Court Case
|202301193
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Poss Marij Up To 1/2 Oz), M (M),
|Description
|Ortiz-rivera, Alejandro Martin (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (poss Marij Up To 1/2 Oz), M (M), at 600-BLK Roberts St, Monroe, NC, on 2/22/2023 10:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, S
|Name
|Kisiah, Brandon Michael
|Arrest Date
|02/22/2023
|Court Case
|202301383
|Charge
|Dv Protective Order Viol, M (M),
|Description
|Kisiah, Brandon Michael (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Dv Protective Order Viol, M (M), at 8400-BLK Flint Ridge Rd, Marshville, NC, on 2/22/2023 11:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B