Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-23-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|GRIER, HYSON NATATIOUS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/6/1981
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-23 04:51:00
|Court Case
|20CR712569-1
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1000
|Name
|PETTUS, BRANDON
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/30/1986
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-23 07:58:00
|Court Case
|23CR241355
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|JETER, JAVONTA
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|2/7/1990
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|205
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-23 09:05:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WHEELER, GREGORY WAYNE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/27/1984
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-23 09:35:00
|Court Case
|22CR304572
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000
|Name
|HAMILTON, PATRICK
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/10/1979
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-23 09:53:00
|Court Case
|22CR351522-1
|Charge Description
|LARCENY FROM CONSTRUCTION SITE-FELONY
|Bond Amount
|5000
|Name
|MICKLE, MONTIEK DEVON
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/17/1978
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-23 09:41:00
|Court Case
|19CR240590
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|500