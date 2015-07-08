Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-23-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GRIER, HYSON NATATIOUS
Arrest Type
DOB 1/6/1981
Height 5.6
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-23 04:51:00
Court Case 20CR712569-1
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000

Name PETTUS, BRANDON
Arrest Type
DOB 4/30/1986
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-23 07:58:00
Court Case 23CR241355
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name JETER, JAVONTA
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 2/7/1990
Height 5.9
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-23 09:05:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name WHEELER, GREGORY WAYNE
Arrest Type
DOB 7/27/1984
Height 5.6
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-23 09:35:00
Court Case 22CR304572
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 5000

Name HAMILTON, PATRICK
Arrest Type
DOB 6/10/1979
Height 5.10
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-23 09:53:00
Court Case 22CR351522-1
Charge Description LARCENY FROM CONSTRUCTION SITE-FELONY
Bond Amount 5000

Name MICKLE, MONTIEK DEVON
Arrest Type
DOB 3/17/1978
Height 5.8
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-23 09:41:00
Court Case 19CR240590
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 500