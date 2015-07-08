Below are the Union County arrests for 02-24-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Marsh, Angela
Arrest Date 02/24/2023
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Marsh, Angela (B /F/45) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 2/24/2023 15:41.
Arresting Officer Spruill, F A

Name Armstrong, Tracey Crockett
Arrest Date 02-24-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Armstrong, Tracey Crockett (W /F/49) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 2500-BLK Carroll St, Monroe, NC, between 18:00, 2/23/2023 and 06:58, 2/24/2023. Reported: 06:58, 2/24/2023.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Watson, Tristan Michael
Arrest Date 02/24/2023
Court Case
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Watson, Tristan Michael (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/24/2023 18:39.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Clark, Dawn E
Arrest Date 02-24-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Clark, Dawn E (W /F/52) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 3900-BLK N Twelve Mile Creek Rd, Weddington, NC, between 11:15, 2/23/2023 and 06:59, 2/24/2023. Reported: 06:59, 2/24/2023.
Arresting Officer Keziah, J

Name Ashburner, Hannah Marie
Arrest Date 02/24/2023
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Ashburner, Hannah Marie (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/24/2023 19:15.
Arresting Officer Martin, K D

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Found Property
Arrest Date 02-24-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Found Property (C), at [Address], between 08:43, 2/24/2023 and 08:44, 2/24/2023. Reported: 08:44, 2/24/2023.
Arresting Officer Rutledge, J A