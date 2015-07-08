Below are the Union County arrests for 02-24-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Marsh, Angela
|Arrest Date
|02/24/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Marsh, Angela (B /F/45) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 2/24/2023 15:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Spruill, F A
|Name
|Armstrong, Tracey Crockett
|Arrest Date
|02-24-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Armstrong, Tracey Crockett (W /F/49) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 2500-BLK Carroll St, Monroe, NC, between 18:00, 2/23/2023 and 06:58, 2/24/2023. Reported: 06:58, 2/24/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Watson, Tristan Michael
|Arrest Date
|02/24/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Watson, Tristan Michael (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/24/2023 18:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Clark, Dawn E
|Arrest Date
|02-24-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Clark, Dawn E (W /F/52) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 3900-BLK N Twelve Mile Creek Rd, Weddington, NC, between 11:15, 2/23/2023 and 06:59, 2/24/2023. Reported: 06:59, 2/24/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Keziah, J
|Name
|Ashburner, Hannah Marie
|Arrest Date
|02/24/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Ashburner, Hannah Marie (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/24/2023 19:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Martin, K D
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Found Property
|Arrest Date
|02-24-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Found Property (C), at [Address], between 08:43, 2/24/2023 and 08:44, 2/24/2023. Reported: 08:44, 2/24/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Rutledge, J A