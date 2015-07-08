Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-25-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MCKINNON, BRIANNA SALEEN
Arrest Type
DOB 1/20/1998
Height 5.4
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-25 14:15:00
Court Case 23CR243489
Charge Description DISORDERLY CONDUCT AT TERMINAL  
Bond Amount 500

Name LITTLE, JOSEPH
Arrest Type
DOB 10/9/1988
Height 6.1
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-25 00:05:00
Court Case 23CR243148
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name MCMULLEN, FAITH
Arrest Type
DOB 2/20/2002
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-25 12:40:00
Court Case 23CR243470-01
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 2500

Name ALLINGTON, DARIEN KEITH
Arrest Type
DOB 3/1/1999
Height 5.8
Weight 115
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-25 01:57:00
Court Case 23CR227814
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name SLOAN, KYSHALEIGH YVONNE
Arrest Type
DOB 9/9/2003
Height 5.1
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-25 11:30:00
Court Case 23CR243430
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 0

Name BLACK, RYAN
Arrest Type
DOB 7/2/1995
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-25 00:53:00
Court Case 23CR227934-01
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0