Below are the Union County arrests for 02-25-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Pierre, Johnathan Ishmael
|Arrest Date
|02/25/2023
|Court Case
|202301588
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), And 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Pierre, Johnathan Ishmael (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), and 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at Hayes Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/25/2023 01:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Frazier, J L
|Name
|Perez-calzada, Miguel Angel
|Arrest Date
|02/25/2023
|Court Case
|202301268
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), And 3) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M),
|Description
|Perez-calzada, Miguel Angel (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), and 3) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), at 1500-BLK Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/25/2023 02:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Shea, T
|Name
|Thompson, Kenneth Keith
|Arrest Date
|02/25/2023
|Court Case
|202301271
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Thompson, Kenneth Keith (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 300-BLK W Franklin St/n Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 2/25/2023 06:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Gutierrez, Alduver Ortiz
|Arrest Date
|02/25/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwi, M (M),
|Description
|Gutierrez, Alduver Ortiz (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Dwi, M (M), at Street, on 2/25/2023 07:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclellan, T
|Name
|Gutierrez, Alduver Ortiz
|Arrest Date
|02/25/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Dwi (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Gutierrez, Alduver Ortiz (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwi (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at Street, on 2/25/2023 07:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclellan, T
|Name
|Gordon, Brandon Wayne
|Arrest Date
|02/25/2023
|Court Case
|202301277
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), And 3) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F),
|Description
|Gordon, Brandon Wayne (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), and 3) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), at 800-BLK N Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 2/25/2023 09:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Lopez, S