Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-26-2023 of mecklenburg.

Name EDWARDS, NALA TIARA
Arrest Type
DOB 6/22/1995
Height 5.10
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-26 10:10:00
Court Case 22CR715372-01
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 1000

Name FARMER, JUSTIN DEAN
Arrest Type
DOB 11/1/1985
Height 5.07
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-26 00:00:00
Court Case 22CR729574
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000

Name PIGOTT, ROBERT LEE
Arrest Type
DOB 4/12/1993
Height 6.4
Weight 300
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-26 12:08:00
Court Case 23CR227226-01
Charge Description PWISD MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 50000

Name LIVINGSTON, KYSOHN
Arrest Type
DOB 6/16/1974
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-26 12:00:00
Court Case 23CR244207-01
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount 0

Name COVINGTON, SHAHEED DAESHAWN
Arrest Type
DOB 1/9/2004
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-26 00:57:00
Court Case 23CR244026-01
Charge Description DISCHARGING FIREARM INTO OCCUPIED PROPER
Bond Amount 100000

Name LOVELL, JOHN GIBSON
Arrest Type
DOB 9/27/1971
Height 6.0
Weight 265
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-26 12:29:00
Court Case 21CR222971
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE – AGG.PHYS.FORCE
Bond Amount 500