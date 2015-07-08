Below are the Union County arrests for 02-26-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mcdonald, Ra`quan
Arrest Date 02/26/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Gun Etc On Educ Prop (F), 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), And 3) Resisting Public Officer (M),
Description Mcdonald, Ra`quan (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Gun Etc On Educ Prop (F), 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), and 3) Resisting Public Officer (M), at 500-BLK N Main St, Wingate, NC, on 2/26/2023 02:14.
Arresting Officer Bolick, J

Name Jones, Michael Vancleve
Arrest Date 02/26/2023
Court Case
Charge Possess Sched Ii (F),
Description Jones, Michael Vancleve (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Possess Sched Ii (F), at Mecklenburg County Jail, Charlotte, NC, on 2/26/2023 13:45.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L

Name Butler, David Lamar
Arrest Date 02/26/2023
Court Case 202301294
Charge Drunk & Disruptive (M),
Description Butler, David Lamar (B /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Drunk & Disruptive (M), at 800-BLK Alexander Commons Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/26/2023 03:15.
Arresting Officer Shea, T

Name Evans, Tiffani Nicole
Arrest Date 02/26/2023
Court Case 202300171
Charge 1) Injury To Real Property (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Evans, Tiffani Nicole (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Real Property (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Driving While Impaired (M), at 2800-BLK Old Monroe Rd, Stallings, NC, on 2/26/2023 21:53.
Arresting Officer Larson, D

Name Robinson, Ernest Eugene
Arrest Date 02/26/2023
Court Case 202301296
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Robinson, Ernest Eugene (B /M/63) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 300-BLK N Sutherland Av, Monroe, NC, on 2/26/2023 05:54.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Society VICTIM of Driving While Impaired
Arrest Date 02-26-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Driving While Impaired (C), at 1200-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 05:49, 2/26/2023 and 05:50, 2/26/2023. Reported: 05:50, 2/26/2023.
Arresting Officer Strickland, J R