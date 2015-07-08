Below are the Union County arrests for 02-26-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mcdonald, Ra`quan
|Arrest Date
|02/26/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Gun Etc On Educ Prop (F), 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), And 3) Resisting Public Officer (M),
|Description
|Mcdonald, Ra`quan (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Gun Etc On Educ Prop (F), 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), and 3) Resisting Public Officer (M), at 500-BLK N Main St, Wingate, NC, on 2/26/2023 02:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Bolick, J
|Name
|Jones, Michael Vancleve
|Arrest Date
|02/26/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possess Sched Ii (F),
|Description
|Jones, Michael Vancleve (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Possess Sched Ii (F), at Mecklenburg County Jail, Charlotte, NC, on 2/26/2023 13:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Butler, David Lamar
|Arrest Date
|02/26/2023
|Court Case
|202301294
|Charge
|Drunk & Disruptive (M),
|Description
|Butler, David Lamar (B /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Drunk & Disruptive (M), at 800-BLK Alexander Commons Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/26/2023 03:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Shea, T
|Name
|Evans, Tiffani Nicole
|Arrest Date
|02/26/2023
|Court Case
|202300171
|Charge
|1) Injury To Real Property (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Evans, Tiffani Nicole (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Real Property (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Driving While Impaired (M), at 2800-BLK Old Monroe Rd, Stallings, NC, on 2/26/2023 21:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Larson, D
|Name
|Robinson, Ernest Eugene
|Arrest Date
|02/26/2023
|Court Case
|202301296
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Robinson, Ernest Eugene (B /M/63) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 300-BLK N Sutherland Av, Monroe, NC, on 2/26/2023 05:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Driving While Impaired
|Arrest Date
|02-26-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Driving While Impaired (C), at 1200-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 05:49, 2/26/2023 and 05:50, 2/26/2023. Reported: 05:50, 2/26/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Strickland, J R