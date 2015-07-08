Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-27-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HOOVER, ARIEL LEIGHANNE
Arrest Type
DOB 12/31/1993
Height 5.2
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-27 08:36:00
Court Case 23CR240130-1
Charge Description BREAKING AND/OR ENTERING (MISDEMEANOR)-W
Bond Amount

Name MULLIS, MICHAEL WILLIAM
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 2/12/1979
Height 6.2
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-27 14:54:00
Court Case
Charge Description Bond Term
Bond Amount

Name INGRAM, GREGORY LAMAR
Arrest Type
DOB 7/27/1993
Height 6.0
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-27 08:19:00
Court Case 23CR239257
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name CRAVEN, KENYAA RAQUANE
Arrest Type
DOB 2/6/1998
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-27 11:25:00
Court Case 20CR056059-1
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 10000

Name LESTER, JACOB HELMS
Arrest Type
DOB 2/22/1980
Height 6.2
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-27 02:57:00
Court Case 23CR223489-01
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount

Name MURO-RIOS, MELANIE
Arrest Type
DOB 7/29/2002
Height 5.0
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-27 14:21:00
Court Case 23CR235791
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 0