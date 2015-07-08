Below are the Union County arrests for 02-27-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Elliott, Kenneth Lamont
|Arrest Date
|02/27/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Elliott, Kenneth Lamont (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1000-BLK Fairmont St, Monroe, NC, on 2/27/2023 16:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J
|Name
|Colston, Markel
|Arrest Date
|02/27/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Colston, Markel (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 4100-BLK Pigg Mattox Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/27/2023 18:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Edwards, J E
|Name
|Taggert, Nicole Lynn
|Arrest Date
|02/27/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Taggert, Nicole Lynn (W /F/49) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 4500-BLK Highway 74 E, Wingate, NC, on 2/27/2023 18:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Gonzalez, Julio Viveros
|Arrest Date
|02/27/2023
|Court Case
|202301312
|Charge
|Assault By Strangulation (F),
|Description
|Gonzalez, Julio Viveros (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Assault By Strangulation (F), at 600-BLK Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/27/2023 03:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Shea, T
|Name
|Smith, Roy Jeffery
|Arrest Date
|02/27/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Speeding), M (M),
|Description
|Smith, Roy Jeffery (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Writ (speeding), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/27/2023 04:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, B A
|Name
|Schildt, Austin Edward
|Arrest Date
|02/27/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Driving While Impaired), M (M),
|Description
|Schildt, Austin Edward (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (driving While Impaired), M (M), at 6400-BLK Howey Bottoms Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/27/2023 07:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, J C