Below are the Union County arrests for 02-27-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Elliott, Kenneth Lamont
Arrest Date 02/27/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Elliott, Kenneth Lamont (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1000-BLK Fairmont St, Monroe, NC, on 2/27/2023 16:52.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J

Name Colston, Markel
Arrest Date 02/27/2023
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Colston, Markel (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 4100-BLK Pigg Mattox Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/27/2023 18:17.
Arresting Officer Edwards, J E

Name Taggert, Nicole Lynn
Arrest Date 02/27/2023
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Taggert, Nicole Lynn (W /F/49) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 4500-BLK Highway 74 E, Wingate, NC, on 2/27/2023 18:51.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Gonzalez, Julio Viveros
Arrest Date 02/27/2023
Court Case 202301312
Charge Assault By Strangulation (F),
Description Gonzalez, Julio Viveros (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Assault By Strangulation (F), at 600-BLK Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/27/2023 03:51.
Arresting Officer Shea, T

Name Smith, Roy Jeffery
Arrest Date 02/27/2023
Court Case
Charge Writ (Speeding), M (M),
Description Smith, Roy Jeffery (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Writ (speeding), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/27/2023 04:59.
Arresting Officer Hill, B A

Name Schildt, Austin Edward
Arrest Date 02/27/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Driving While Impaired), M (M),
Description Schildt, Austin Edward (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (driving While Impaired), M (M), at 6400-BLK Howey Bottoms Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/27/2023 07:21.
Arresting Officer Furr, J C