Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-28-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|STEWART, ROBERT LEWIS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/30/1953
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-28 02:10:00
|Court Case
|23CR245356
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|MINNICH, THOMAS JAMES
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|7/14/1972
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-28 11:24:00
|Court Case
|22CR014003
|Charge Description
|LOCAL ORDINANCE-FREE TEXT
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|WILLIAMS, GLENWOOD LLOYD
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/25/1984
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-28 01:17:00
|Court Case
|23CR245461-1
|Charge Description
|ALTERING SERIAL NUMBERS
|Bond Amount
|20000
|Name
|WALKER, ISAIAH
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/29/1997
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-28 10:51:00
|Court Case
|22CR014041
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|WILLIAMS, LARELL D
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/3/1985
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|168
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-28 08:00:00
|Court Case
|22CR017373
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|AWADALLAH, MUTASSUM
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/2/1995
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-02-28 12:42:00
|Court Case
|21CRS050222-1
|Charge Description
|C/S-SCH VI- P/W/I/S/D
|Bond Amount
|32000