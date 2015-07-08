Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-28-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name STEWART, ROBERT LEWIS
Arrest Type
DOB 12/30/1953
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-28 02:10:00
Court Case 23CR245356
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 0

Name MINNICH, THOMAS JAMES
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 7/14/1972
Height 5.8
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-28 11:24:00
Court Case 22CR014003
Charge Description LOCAL ORDINANCE-FREE TEXT
Bond Amount 500

Name WILLIAMS, GLENWOOD LLOYD
Arrest Type
DOB 2/25/1984
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-28 01:17:00
Court Case 23CR245461-1
Charge Description ALTERING SERIAL NUMBERS
Bond Amount 20000

Name WALKER, ISAIAH
Arrest Type
DOB 8/29/1997
Height 6.1
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-28 10:51:00
Court Case 22CR014041
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS   
Bond Amount 500

Name WILLIAMS, LARELL D
Arrest Type
DOB 9/3/1985
Height 5.11
Weight 168
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-28 08:00:00
Court Case 22CR017373
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500

Name AWADALLAH, MUTASSUM
Arrest Type
DOB 6/2/1995
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2023-02-28 12:42:00
Court Case 21CRS050222-1
Charge Description C/S-SCH VI- P/W/I/S/D
Bond Amount 32000