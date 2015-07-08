Below are the Union County arrests for 02-28-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Chesney, Sarah Kaitlind
|Arrest Date
|02/28/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Chesney, Sarah Kaitlind (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/28/2023 18:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Kell, T
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
|Arrest Date
|02-28-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], on 00:47, 2/28/2023. Reported: 00:47, 2/28/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Brummer, N
|Name
|Little, Zykerius Davon
|Arrest Date
|02/28/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1( Consume Alc By <19), M (M),
|Description
|Little, Zykerius Davon (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1( Consume Alc By <19), M (M), at 100-BLK Pine Grove Rd, Pageland, SC, on 2/28/2023 18:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilson, M A
|Name
|Prince, Matthew Izzell
|Arrest Date
|02/28/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Or Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Prince, Matthew Izzell (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Parole Or Probation Violation (M), at 300-BLK E Sewell St, Pageland, SC, on 2/28/2023 19:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Edwards, J E
|Name
|Waters, Dalemae Denise
|Arrest Date
|02/28/2023
|Court Case
|202301361
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Waters, Dalemae Denise (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1100-BLK Icemorlee St/elgie Gray St, Monroe, NC, on 2/28/2023 20:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Vazquez, Eduardo Rodriguez
|Arrest Date
|02/28/2023
|Court Case
|202301337
|Charge
|1) Felony Possession Of Cocaine (F), 2) Open Container Alcohol Viol (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), And 4) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Vazquez, Eduardo Rodriguez (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Felony Possession Of Cocaine (F), 2) Open Container Alcohol Viol (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), and 4) No Operators License (M), at 500-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/28/2023 00:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Brito, B