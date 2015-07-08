Below are the Union County arrests for 02-28-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Chesney, Sarah Kaitlind
Arrest Date 02/28/2023
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Chesney, Sarah Kaitlind (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/28/2023 18:30.
Arresting Officer Kell, T

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
Arrest Date 02-28-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], on 00:47, 2/28/2023. Reported: 00:47, 2/28/2023.
Arresting Officer Brummer, N

Name Little, Zykerius Davon
Arrest Date 02/28/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1( Consume Alc By <19), M (M),
Description Little, Zykerius Davon (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1( Consume Alc By <19), M (M), at 100-BLK Pine Grove Rd, Pageland, SC, on 2/28/2023 18:57.
Arresting Officer Wilson, M A

Name Prince, Matthew Izzell
Arrest Date 02/28/2023
Court Case
Charge Parole Or Probation Violation (M),
Description Prince, Matthew Izzell (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Parole Or Probation Violation (M), at 300-BLK E Sewell St, Pageland, SC, on 2/28/2023 19:55.
Arresting Officer Edwards, J E

Name Waters, Dalemae Denise
Arrest Date 02/28/2023
Court Case 202301361
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Waters, Dalemae Denise (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1100-BLK Icemorlee St/elgie Gray St, Monroe, NC, on 2/28/2023 20:34.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Vazquez, Eduardo Rodriguez
Arrest Date 02/28/2023
Court Case 202301337
Charge 1) Felony Possession Of Cocaine (F), 2) Open Container Alcohol Viol (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), And 4) No Operators License (M),
Description Vazquez, Eduardo Rodriguez (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Felony Possession Of Cocaine (F), 2) Open Container Alcohol Viol (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), and 4) No Operators License (M), at 500-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/28/2023 00:32.
Arresting Officer Brito, B